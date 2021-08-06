What's the secret? Another billionaire decodes success mantra of world's richest

Bernard Arnault pipped Jeff Bezos to rank at the top of Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List with a net worth of $199.6 billion

After a lot of back and forth, Bernard Arnault has once again pipped Jeff Bezos to become the richest billionaire in the world. Both have made their marks in retail, albeit on opposing sides of the coin. Bezos is known for changing the face of e-commerce with ripping fast deliveries. Arnault, on the other hand, has been the authority on luxury retail for decades now.

And not to forget, even before climbing to top of Forbes Real-Time Billioanires List, Arnault had Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg below him. These names are counted among the biggest successes in various segments of tech industry. So what gives the French septuagenarian an edge over some of the biggest names in the global corporate world?

Harsh Goenka shared his insight on the matter in a tweet on Friday, listing the qualities that made Bernard Arnault the richest man in the world.

The chairman of RPG Enterprises tweeted: "Richest man in the world today Bernard Arnault owns the $55bn LVMH empire owning iconic luxury brands. His secret of success is: love for luxury; eye for detail; grab opportunities at the right time; decentralised brand architecture; customer centricity; and design emphasis." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bernard Arnault, 72, owns LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a conglomerate of 70 luxury brands spanning across fashion, entertainment, wines and spirits and more. The group includes names like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Bvlgari, Dom Pérignon, Givenchy, Fendi, Sephora.

He sits at the top of Forbes rich list with a net worth of $199.7 billion. In January, his company completed the acquisition of renowned American jewellery brand TTiffany & Co for $15.8 billion, believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever.

