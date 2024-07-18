‘When a candidate sells himself, his salesmanship peaks…’: Why Ashneer Grover swears by ’hire fast, fire fast’ policy

Advocating for a streamlined hiring process and adopting the "hire fast, fire fast" approach, Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, believes that companies spend too much time on lengthy recruitment processes involving multiple rounds and says the process should be shorter.

Grover shared his views on the hiring process of companies during the podcast ‘Limitless with Ishan Sharma’. Other guests on the podcast were Ashish Mohapatra, co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness and co-founder of Oxyzo Financial Services; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge and owner of Naukri.com; and Sarthak Ahuja, Director Niamh Ventures.

“What I have basically understood about hiring, and a lot of people don’t agree with this thought, it’s hire fast, fire fast. What’s happening currently is that you are investing a lot of time in hiring a person, you go through multiple rounds,” he said.

According to Ashneer Grover, multiple rounds for hiring do not tell whether a person will work efficiently or not and people mostly show their best behaviour during interviews.

“The candidate is also, naturally, on his best behaviour. At the end of the day, you will get to know whether he will work or not only after you give him his tasks,” said Grover, “Sometimes people are able to sell them well.”

He says people spend months on hiring and then wait for the candidate to serve the notice period, which almost takes six months. The candidate takes the same time to adjust to the company, which consumes one entire year. Grover said it would take almost a year to know whether a candidate is fit for the role or not.

He feels that companies should take not more than 15 days to hire for a new role and judge quickly whether a candidate is suitable or not.

“I think the best thing to do is to do local optimisation, you decide you need a candidate in a week-15 days, you get him in fast. Judge him on his work faster. And it is very simple to understand who works and who does not. So, hire fast and fire fast,” Grover said.

Ashneer Grover to launch new fintech application ‘ZeroPe’ BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover is all set to launch a new fintech application called ‘ZeroPe,' Mint reported on April 15.