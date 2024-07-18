‘When a candidate sells himself, his salesmanship peaks…’: Why Ashneer Grover swears by ’hire fast, fire fast’ policy

Ashneer Grover advocates for a streamlined hiring process, adopting the ‘hire fast, fire fast’ approach, believing that multiple rounds don't ensure efficiency and that companies should hire and judge candidates within 15 days

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published18 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Ashneer Grover questions companies investing too much time in the hiring process.
Ashneer Grover questions companies investing too much time in the hiring process.

Advocating for a streamlined hiring process and adopting the "hire fast, fire fast" approach, Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, believes that companies spend too much time on lengthy recruitment processes involving multiple rounds and says the process should be shorter.

Grover shared his views on the hiring process of companies during the podcast ‘Limitless with Ishan Sharma’. Other guests on the podcast were Ashish Mohapatra, co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness and co-founder of Oxyzo Financial Services; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge and owner of Naukri.com; and Sarthak Ahuja, Director Niamh Ventures.

“What I have basically understood about hiring, and a lot of people don’t agree with this thought, it’s hire fast, fire fast. What’s happening currently is that you are investing a lot of time in hiring a person, you go through multiple rounds,” he said.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover stunned by BITS Goa dropout’s claim of earning ₹35 LPM

According to Ashneer Grover, multiple rounds for hiring do not tell whether a person will work efficiently or not and people mostly show their best behaviour during interviews.

“The candidate is also, naturally, on his best behaviour. At the end of the day, you will get to know whether he will work or not only after you give him his tasks,” said Grover, “Sometimes people are able to sell them well.”

He says people spend months on hiring and then wait for the candidate to serve the notice period, which almost takes six months. The candidate takes the same time to adjust to the company, which consumes one entire year. Grover said it would take almost a year to know whether a candidate is fit for the role or not.

Also Read | ‘Kuch Bhi!..,’ Ashneer Grover reacts after Obama backs Joe Biden’s ‘bad’ debate

He feels that companies should take not more than 15 days to hire for a new role and judge quickly whether a candidate is suitable or not.

“I think the best thing to do is to do local optimisation, you decide you need a candidate in a week-15 days, you get him in fast. Judge him on his work faster. And it is very simple to understand who works and who does not. So, hire fast and fire fast,” Grover said.

Also Read | Delhi HC orders Ashneer Grover, wife to provide ₹80 crore security for US travel

Ashneer Grover to launch new fintech application ‘ZeroPe’

BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover is all set to launch a new fintech application called ‘ZeroPe,' Mint reported on April 15.

After his exit from BharatPe, Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, started Third Unicorn in partnership with Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM IST
HomeCompaniesPeople‘When a candidate sells himself, his salesmanship peaks…’: Why Ashneer Grover swears by ’hire fast, fire fast’ policy

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

316.50
12:13 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-9.85 (-3.02%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

143.40
12:13 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.05 (-7.75%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.10
12:13 PM | 18 JUL 2024
5.7 (1.77%)

Tata Steel

165.35
12:13 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.7 (-1.02%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

88.25
12:10 PM | 18 JUL 2024
6.92 (8.51%)

IDBI Bank

92.55
12:10 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.63 (5.27%)

CEAT

2,860.15
12:09 PM | 18 JUL 2024
134.3 (4.93%)

India Cements

338.35
12:10 PM | 18 JUL 2024
15.3 (4.74%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue