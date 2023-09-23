When a venture capitalist met a scholar
SummaryBill Helman’s and Roland Fryer’s real-world experiment tests whether capitalism can be harnessed to improve income mobility.
When you hear a businessman and a scholar talk about doing well by doing good, you can be forgiven for being cynical. “Environmental, social and governance" investing and corporate management often amount to little more than rent seeking or virtue signaling at shareholders’ expense. But Bill Helman and Roland Fryer have something completely different in mind.