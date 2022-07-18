‘When dust settles India will see meaningful capital inflows’

First, on the domestic side, we do not think the inflation situation is out of control or as shocking as the global environment. We are approximately 1% over our outer target limit compared to the developed world, which is 6-7% overshooting its target. Second, our central bank need not be as aggressive as the developed world. Third, our recovery seems to be firming up. While we may see some temporary softness, it will still be the highest in the world. Fourth, our political system is stable and expected to remain so in the near term, which highlights the ability to undertake meaningful reforms in the long term. Fifth, global rating agencies have reaffirmed our ratings at investment grade, and there is no rating threat as envisaged in the past. Overall, I would conclude that there are a lot of opportunities especially given that India is looking to build itself as a manufacturing destination. India remains an attractive investment destination, and when the dust settles, we would think there will be a meaningful flow of capital into India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}