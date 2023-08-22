'When I first arrived in Mumbai...': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal share his entrepreneurial journey1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Also known as the 'metal king' of India, Agarwal emphasised people should empower and support their family and friends who are currently on their entrepreneurial journey.
Billionaire businessman and Vedanta Ltd founder Anil Agarwal on 22 August took to the microblogging website saying entrepreneurship can be a lonely experience.
The Vedanta Chairman began his journey in the mid-1970s by trading in scrap metal, that he bought from cable companies and then used to sell them in Mumbai.
In 1976, Agarwal took a loan and bought the Shamsher Starling Corporation, which used to manufacture enameled copper among other products.
He established Sterlite Industries and in 1993, became the first Indian private company to set up a copper smelter and refinery. By 1995, he bought Madras Aluminum and then moved to the next step in his journey, mining.
After that, Agarwal acquired a 51 percent stake in Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO) in 2001 and then bought a 65 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in 2002.
With things falling in place, he incorporated Vedanta Resource Plc in 2003 in London and it became the first Indian company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (in 2003).
According to Forbes, currently, Agarwal's net worth stands at $2.01 billion and the valuation of Vedanta Ltd stands at $12.49 billion.
With agency inputs.