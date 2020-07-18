Industrialist Ratan Tata is known for sharing a glimpse of his personal life on Instagram, which unravels the so far unknown nooks and corners of his life. His fans keep waiting for his Insta posts. He recently took to Instagram to share the pictures of his first visit to the 'legacy city' of the Tata family - Jamshedpur.

He shared two black and white vintage pictures recalling his first visit to the city, which is named after Tata Group founder and his ancestor Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

In both the pictures, we can see young, confident Ratan Tata with his hands on his waist. And among his fans who would not have liked to know how Rata Tata looked like when he was young.

View Full Image He shared two black and white vintage pictures recalling his first visit to the city,

Industrialist Tata remembered his first visit to Jamshedpur when he was on holiday during college - much before he started working at Tata Steel. "I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant. This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur."

View Full Image Image instagrammed by Rata Tata.

Jamshedpur — India’s first planned city, was laid out according to the founder, JN Tata’s idea of a town with ‘wide streets planted with shady trees…plenty of space for lawns and gardens.’ One, where open spaces for recreation and sports along with parks, could compensate for any damage done to the environment.

Ratan Tata, who joined Instagram last year. keeps sharing old pictures from time to time.

Earlier in January this year, he took to Instagram to share a picture of his younger self from his days at Los Angeles. "So, here is a throwback from my LA days, not long before I happily returned to India," he said. In the picture, one can see a young man, clad in a white T-shirt looking at the camera.“You look like some Hollywood star sir," one user commented on his photo while another wrote, “Handsome man,"

