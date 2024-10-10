When Ratan Tata was nervous sitting 6 inches from Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl — Watch

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Ratan Tata, Kunal Bahl shares his nervous experience of meeting the legendary industrialist. Bahl reveals how Tata's warmth and humor made a lasting impact during their first encounter.

Livemint
Updated10 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
L to R: Ratan Tata and Kunal Bahl during an interaction in Mumbai. (Photo: Videograb)
L to R: Ratan Tata and Kunal Bahl during an interaction in Mumbai. (Photo: Videograb)

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal, on Thursday shared a video of his interaction with Ratan Tata saying that a lot is deservedly said and will be said about Tata's greatness.

Paying tribute to Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday, Bahl said “Mr. Tata's greatness. What must also be spoken about is his incredible sense of humour. This moment will always be special for me.”

Ratan Tata Last Rites LIVE Updates

In a video shared on his X handle, Bahl recollected that during his first meeting with the late Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus Tata Sons, said that their growth story was amazing.

Stating that he never thought he would be six inches away from someone he feel every Indian or to be even born should take inspiration from, Bahl mentioned at during his first meeting with Tata, he was so nervous that he did not know what to expect.

“It is like meeting someone who have seen over the years on TV, newspapers.. never though would meet in flesh and blood. I was extremely nervous. I walked into Tata's office and he actually pulled a chair and sat next to me and said, your growth story is amazing, how do you do your logistics?,” recalled Bahl during a Conclave held in Mumbai years ago.

When Bahl asked Tata what got him even thinking about investing in young start-ups like his or others, Ratan Tata quipped that he was as nervous sitting six inches away from him as he was.

Also Read | Why Ratan Tata left his job in US and returned to India. ‘I came back for…’

The legendary industrialist breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, his body was taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it was kept for people to pay their last respects.

People from different walks of life gathered outside his house since early Thursday morning to pay tribute to him.

Also Read | Who is Shantanu Naidu? All you need to know about Ratan Tata’s assistant

Paying last respects

Politicans, celebrities, ministers, business tycoons were among those paid tribute.

Ratan Tata is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate.

The Maharashtra government also declared a day of mourning in the state on to pay tributes to Ratan Tata.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
      Popular in Companies

