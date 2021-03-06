This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Companies >People >When SPAC-man Chamath Palihapitiya speaks, Reddit and Wall Street listen
When SPAC-man Chamath Palihapitiya speaks, Reddit and Wall Street listen
13 min read.04:40 PM ISTThe Wall Street Journal
Buy! Sell! Tweet! An icon of the amateur trading masses and an evangelist for SPACs, Chamath Palihapitiya is commanding the financial moment with a blend of deal-making prowess, social-media savvy and moxie.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It was Jan. 4, and Chamath Palihapitiya was ready to tease another deal. “Shooters Shoot," he tweeted to his followers, along with a GIF of Alec Baldwin berating weary salesmen to “Always Be Closing." The retweets and likes for the “Glengarry Glen Ross" reference came fast and furious. “We’re ready," one follower replied.
Three days later, when Mr. Palihapitiya announced his intention to take online lender Social Finance Inc. public via a “blank-check" company, Reddit message boards popular with the day-trading crowd lit up. One fan called it a “stock that you buy with hopes of transforming you into a millionaire"—even though SoFi did not expect to be profitable until 2023 and faced stiff competition.