Where CEOs find time for triathlon training and motorcycle racing
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Summary
- Leaders with epic hobbies seem to squeeze more hours out of the day than the rest of us
Many of us can barely keep up with our jobs, never mind hobbies. Yet some top executives run marathons, wineries or music-recording studios on the side. How can they have bigger responsibilities and more fun than we do?
