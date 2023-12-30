Where the CEO of Walmart U.S. Seeks Advice

In Personal Board of Directors, top business leaders talk about the people they turn to for advice, and how those people have shaped their perspective and helped them succeed. Previous installments from the series are here.

John Furner is a Walmart lifer who leads the U.S. arm of the retail behemoth, a role he started months before the Covid-19 pandemic began. To lead his team, he balances a love of new ideas with his deep ties to the company’s past.

Furner’s father, Steve, worked for Walmart for most of his adult life, overseeing stores and helping to open new ones during the 1980s and ’90s, the period when Walmart became the country’s largest retailer. Furner’s home life was thick with anecdotes about workers, stores and the value of hard work.

In the late 1980s, when Furner was a teenager, his mother, Lana, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Store workers raised around $37,000 to help pay for her cancer treatments, Furner said. Company leadership, which then included founder Sam Walton, helped facilitate treatment and made sure Furner’s father had time off work, he said. She died in 1989.

Furner’s first Walmart job, a part-time gig at a Walmart store in Bentonville, Ark., was a way to earn extra cash during college. “I loved the associates I worked with," Furner said. “I loved the customers I was talking to."

What turned his part-time job into a career was a summer internship at Sam’s Club Mexico. The experience showed him what was possible at an international company and gave him a taste for taking ideas from elsewhere back to headquarters: “It just felt so natural for me."

He later led marketing in China and eventually became chief executive of Sam’s Club, Walmart’s warehouse chain, before becoming CEO of Walmart U.S., a segment that generates more than $508 billion in annual revenue.

Furner gets a lot of helpful feedback from workers who send him notes or speak to him in stores, he said. Here are some people he counts as trusted advisers:

Jon JohnsonSustainability professor, Walton College of Business, University of Arkansas

Furner received a B in Johnson’s undergraduate marketing class, an unusually low grade for Furner that left an impression. The two reconnected as Furner climbed the ranks at Walmart. Furner speaks to Johnson’s current students each year. Johnson likes to tell the class, “You can get a B. Keep trying," said Furner.

Furner turns to Johnson for advice on management challenges when he wants a sharp perspective from someone outside the company who knows its culture well, he said. That came into play in 2020, amid a pandemic-driven run on toilet paper and other essentials. Furner reached out seeking advice on whether Walmart should temporarily close some stores so their inventory could be redirected to others and keep their shelves better stocked

Johnson knew Walmart’s decision could have a ripple effect. Stores should stay open to give people a sense of normalcy and prevent further panic, advised Johnson. Walmart closed only parts of stores, such as optical centers, to focus on the food business, said Furner.

“He wasn’t in the middle of it so he wasn’t thinking through all the constraints that we had," said Furner. “He wasn’t worried about the financials."

For regular check-ins, sometimes the two ride bikes together and chat, said Johnson. “I think he thinks of me more as a mentor than I think of myself as a mentor to him," the professor said.

Lorraine ‘Lo’ StomskiSVP, Walmart Associate Learning & Leadership

Furner met Stomski at company events after she joined Walmart in 2016 from a human-resources consulting firm. She suggested an “interesting, smart blend of using science and performance data," to make personnel decisions, he said.

When Furner became CEO of Sam’s Club, he frequently turned to Stomski for data-driven advice on filling out what he thinks of as his “team roster." At a company with 2.2 million employees, “you can miss a lot," said Furner. Stomski helps him remain objective in hiring decisions, he said.

That process is part of what led Furner to hire Dacona Smith as chief operating officer of Sam’s Club in 2019, then as COO of Walmart U.S. the following year. The move made Smith the highest ranking Black company officer at the time. Smith was beloved by rank-and-file workers based on data from worker feedback surveys, said Stomski, but hadn’t worked directly with Furner.

Furner was one of the first Walmart officers “that saw the value of data when it comes to talent," said Stomski.

Dacona SmithBoard member, Lennar; former EVP and COO, Walmart U.S.

Smith, who ran Walmart U.S. stores for much of the pandemic, “connects with people," said Furner. “He walks in a room and two minutes later he can tell you what they’re thinking." He also spent years moving around the country to manage different store regions.

Furner looked to Smith for those skills—often during late-night conversations at the retailer’s headquarters—to prepare for what might come next. Smith and his team found a way to get millions of face masks distributed to workers within weeks and put in 80,000 pieces of plexiglass for cashiers and pharmacies early in the pandemic, said Furner.

When George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police in May 2020, Furner was concerned about looting in stores. Smith advised that “people’s cups are overfilled. It’s more than a lot of people can handle," said Furner.

As unrest erupted in some stores across the country, including Walmart locations, that advice helped Furner listen to workers, give them space to process the moment and be patient, he said. “We’ve got to let this play out. And if something gets broken, we’ll fix it," Furner recalls thinking at the time.

Frank BlakeFormer chairman and CEO, Home Depot

Before Furner became Walmart’s U.S. CEO, Stomski organized a series of executive-coaching sessions for Furner with professional coaches, plus one CEO he could pick from a list that included Blake. Knowing Blake’s reputation as a skilled leader, said Furner, “I went straight to him: ‘I want that guy.’ "

Due to the Covid pandemic, Blake and Furner chatted via Zoom. One piece of advice that Furner recalls: Blake said that if a leader doesn’t directly share thoughts with rank-and-file workers, workers “fill in the void and you won’t like what they fill it in with." Furner started hosting The Huddle, a video series where he interviews Walmart staffers and non-Walmart personnel, in part because of that advice, he said.

Last year, when Walmart and other retailers faced an inventory glut that sparked deep discounts, Blake told Furner the economy was still strong—there were still ways to drive sales, said Furner.

“When things are hard, It’s good to hear that," said Furner, especially from someone who ran a home-improvement company through the 2008-09 financial crisis that sank spending, he said.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at Sarah.Nassauer@wsj.com