The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is creating a new generation of billionaires, and seven people behind one of the world's most closely watched AI companies have joined the ranks of the ultra-rich. They are the co-founders of Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude. These founders left OpenAI to build a rival focused on developing powerful AI systems with an emphasis on safety.

Advertisement

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the seven founders were expected to hold stakes worth approximately $18 billion each following Anthropic's stock-market debut, even after cashing out $250 million apiece.

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, trading under the ticker symbol ANT. The company had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share. However, its stock opened at $111.50 per share on the first day of trading, marking a significant jump over its IPO price.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who are Anthropic’s seven co-founders? ⌵ Anthropic’s founders are Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Christopher Olah, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan and Sam McCandlish. Dario Amodei is the company’s CEO, and Daniela Amodei is its president and board chair. 2 Why did Anthropic’s founders leave OpenAI? ⌵ Dario Amodei and six colleagues left OpenAI in 2020 after disagreements over the risks of AI development. They set out to build a rival company with a stronger emphasis on AI safety. 3 How did Anthropic’s IPO make its founders multibillionaires? ⌵ The founders held substantial equity stakes in Anthropic, so the company’s public-market valuation gave those shares an estimated value in the billions. Their wealth was tied to the value of their holdings after the IPO. 4 How much were Anthropic’s founders’ stakes estimated to be worth after the IPO? ⌵ A Wall Street Journal report projected that each founder’s stake would be worth about $18 billion after they cashed out $250 million apiece. These were estimates, not guaranteed personal wealth. 5 What was Anthropic’s IPO price, and where did its shares open? ⌵ Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share. Its shares opened on Nasdaq at $111.50, above the offering price.

Founded in 2020, Anthropic has brought together people from vastly different backgrounds, including a biophysics researcher, a former technology journalist, theoretical physicists and AI specialists. The seven founders include siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei.

Advertisement

Here is a closer look at people behind AI company and their journeys: 1. Dario Amodei: The CEO with a background in biophysics Dario Amodei is the chief executive officer of Anthropic and one of the central figures behind its formation. Raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, he developed an early interest in mathematics, science and the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

He earned a doctorate in biophysics, with his early postgraduate research at Stanford School of Medicine focusing on cancer. Before joining OpenAI, he worked at technology companies Baidu and Google.

According to WSJ, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman recruited him in 2016. However, differences over the risks associated with AI development eventually contributed to his departure. In December 2020, he left with six colleagues to establish Anthropic.

Advertisement

2. Daniela Amodei: The co-founder focused on leadership and AI safety Dario's sister, Daniela Amodei, serves as Anthropic's president and chair of its board.

Unlike her brother, Daniela studied literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating in 2009. She subsequently worked in politics and at financial technology company Stripe before joining OpenAI.

Also Read | Anthropic’s giant IPO puts the heat on OpenAI

At Anthropic, she oversees leadership and business operations while emphasising the company's commitment to AI safety. She has also spoken about preventing advanced AI systems from being misused to develop chemical and biological weapons, WSJ reported.

3. Christopher Olah: The researcher studying how AI thinks Christopher Olah is known for his work on mechanistic interpretability, a field that seeks to understand how AI models process information and arrive at their outputs.

Advertisement

A college dropout, Olah has become an influential researcher in understanding the internal workings of AI systems. His interests also extend beyond engineering into questions involving consciousness, morality and religion.

His work has included discussions with religious leaders about whether AI systems could potentially develop consciousness, the report noted.

4. Tom Brown: The engineer behind conversational AI Tom Brown serves as Anthropic's chief compute officer and plays a key role in securing the computing resources needed to develop its AI models.

An MIT graduate, Brown previously worked at Google and OpenAI. At OpenAI, he led the engineering work behind GPT-3, one of the important developments in the evolution of conversational AI.

Also Read | Trouble mounts for OpenAI: California AG sues AI firm over Hugging Face attack

His responsibilities at Anthropic extend beyond technology. According to WSJ, he negotiates chip deals, engages with policymakers in Washington and has been involved in discussions with the Pentagon over the company's business relationship with the US government.

Advertisement

5. Jack Clark: The former journalist turned AI executive Jack Clark brings a journalism background to Anthropic's founding team.

Originally from Brighton, England, Clark studied English literature and creative writing at the University of East Anglia. He subsequently worked as a technology journalist, including at Bloomberg Businessweek, where he covered developments in artificial intelligence.

He later joined OpenAI, initially working in communications before moving into policy leadership. At Anthropic, he heads the Anthropic Institute, which examines the broader consequences of powerful AI systems for society.

His experience in journalism and policy gives him a different perspective from the company's research and engineering specialists.

6. Jared Kaplan: The theoretical physicist behind AI scaling research Jared Kaplan is Anthropic's chief science officer and one of the researchers whose work has helped shape the development of large language models.

Advertisement

A theoretical physicist, Kaplan studied physics and mathematics at Stanford University before completing his doctorate in physics at Harvard University. He has also taught at Johns Hopkins University since 2012.

His research paper, Scaling Laws for Neural Language Models, co-authored with Sam McCandlish and other researchers, examined how computing power, training data and model size influence the capabilities of AI systems.

At Anthropic, his work also includes research into AI governance and the company's approach to establishing rules that guide the behaviour of AI models, WSJ reported.

7. Sam McCandlish: The architect shaping Anthropic's AI models Sam McCandlish is Anthropic's chief architect and is responsible for overseeing important aspects of the development of its AI models.

He studied mathematics and physics at Brandeis University before earning a doctorate in physics from Stanford University.

Advertisement

Also Read | ChatGPT gets business profiles like Google as OpenAI launches new Business Hub

McCandlish previously worked at OpenAI, where he collaborated with Kaplan on research into scaling laws for language models. Their work explored how increasing computational resources and training data could improve the capabilities of AI systems.

Unlike some of his fellow founders, McCandlish maintains a relatively low public profile, but his technical contributions remain central to Anthropic's development.

Why seven founders became billionaires? The founders' potential wealth is closely linked to Anthropic's anticipated stock-market valuation and their substantial ownership stakes in the company.

According to WSJ's report, each founder was projected to hold shares worth approximately $18 billion after selling around $250 million in stock. These were estimates ahead of the company's market debut, rather than guaranteed personal wealth.

The seven have built Anthropic from a group of former OpenAI employees into a major competitor in the generative AI industry. Its flagship chatbot, Claude, competes with products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X