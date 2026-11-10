Who are James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios — Why are they stepping down? Who from Marvel is replacing them?

In a major Hollywood shakeup, James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios. This comes amid the massive leadership restructuring at the comic book giant following Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham has been appointed as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The leadership transition, effective December 1, has left fans wondering about the future of the sprawling decade-long cinematic universe Gunn and Safran had meticulously planned to move DC beyond the Zack Snyder era.

Who are James Gunn and Peter Safran? James Gunn rose to global fame as the blockbuster filmmaker behind Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise before taking the reins at DC, where he directed The Suicide Squad. Peter Safran is a prolific Hollywood producer known for numerous blockbuster DC and horror titles.

The duo took over DC Studios four years ago to much fanfare. During their tenure, they released three live-action movies (Superman, the commercially disappointing Supergirl, and the critically acclaimed moneymaker Clayface) along with three live-action television shows (The Penguin, Peacemaker season 2, and Lanterns).

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Why are they stepping down? While Skydance CEO David Ellison had recently shown support for the duo’s long-term vision, Gunn acknowledged the toll the executive position had taken on him.

In an Instagram post reflecting on the highs and lows of his tenure, Gunn noted that being an executive was “trying, to say the least.”

“I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that),” Gunn shared.

With their executive days concluding, the pair will return to full-time creative work. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they remain deeply involved in several upcoming DC projects. Gunn’s Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, and the TV spinoff The People v. Gorilla Grodd are currently in post-production.

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The duo will also remain producers on The Batman: Part II, slated for a 2028 release. Additionally, Gunn revealed he is writing one final secret DC movie, ensuring the characters they established will live on.

“James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation,” Skydance executives David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz said in a joint statement, praising their commitment to the legendary brand.

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Who from Marvel is replacing them? Jeremy Latcham, a veteran of Marvel Studios, has been tapped to lead DC’s film, television, and animation slate. Latcham was one of Marvel Studios' earliest employees, joining in 2004 and rising to senior VP of production and development.

Serving as a protégé and right-hand man to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Latcham holds credits on massive hits like Iron Man, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

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Notably, Latcham worked closely with Gunn on the 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy film that catapulted Gunn to A-list director status.

In his new role, Latcham will oversee DC's creative pipeline, production, talent, and strategy. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group—a shift from Gunn and Safran’s previous direct-reporting line to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and later David Ellison.

“The chance to steward the incredible cast of DC characters to the screen in a way that excites lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly,” Latcham said, expressing his excitement to lead DC into its next era.

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