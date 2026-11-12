Who are Jensen Huang's children, Madison and Spencer? Former pastry chef and cocktail bar owner making $2.55mn at Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is under mounting pressure following reports of his extramarital affair with a woman suspected to have links to Chinese intelligence. The controversy has also triggered an independent board investigation into reports, which company's board considering his possible ouster.

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Amid the controversy, attention has also turned to Huang's family ties at the world's largest chipmaker. Jensen Huang has two children with his wife, Lori Huang. Both siblings now hold senior positions at Nvidia. Nvidia's FY2026 proxy filing reveals that his children, Madison Huang and Spencer Huang, received a combined $2.55 million in compensation.

So, who are Jensen Huang's children, what roles do they hold at Nvidia, and how much do they earn?

Who is Madison Huang?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who are Jensen Huang’s children, and what do they do at Nvidia? ⌵ Jensen Huang’s children are Madison Huang and Spencer Huang. Madison is a senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms, while Spencer is director of product for robotics. 2 What is Madison Huang’s role at Nvidia? ⌵ Madison Huang leads marketing initiatives for physical AI platforms including NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos and NVIDIA Isaac. She is a senior director of product and technical marketing. 3 What does Spencer Huang do at Nvidia? ⌵ Spencer Huang is director of product for robotics and leads product strategy. His work involves tools that help robots learn, test tasks in virtual environments and perform them in the real world. 4 How much did Jensen Huang’s children earn at Nvidia in FY2026? ⌵ Madison Huang received $1.232 million in compensation, while Spencer Huang received $1.32 million. Their combined FY2026 compensation was about $2.55 million. 5 How did Madison and Spencer Huang’s Nvidia compensation change from FY2023 to FY2026? ⌵ Madison’s compensation rose from no more than $165,000 in FY2023 to about $1.23 million in FY2026; Spencer’s rose from no more than $130,000 to $1.32 million. Nvidia said their pay is based on standard practices for comparable positions and does not reflect Jensen Huang’s involvement or influence.

Nvidia CEO's daughter, Madison, did not begin her career in technology and took a rather unconventional route into the corporate world. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Restaurant Operations and Hospitality Management from the Culinary Institute of New York. Subsequently, she completed her diploma in Wine, Gastronomy and Management in March 2015 at Le Cordon Bleu London. Later, she earned an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from London Business School.

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Before joining Nvidia, she worked with one of the world's largest luxury goods conglomerates, Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy Group(LVMH), handling marketing strategy and business development.

At Nvidia, she is senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms including NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos, and NVIDIA Isaac. Her team is responsible for driving marketing initiatives.

According to the company's filings, her compensation is $1.232 million.

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Who is Spencer Huang? Spencer Huang, the son of Nvidia CEO, reportedly graduated in 2012 from Columbia College Chicago, where he studied marketing and cultural arts. After graduating, he studied Mandarin at National Taiwan University. Around 2014, he co-founded R&D Cocktail Lab, a cocktail bar in Taipei. According to The Information, Spencer ran the bar for nearly 7 years, until 2021. Later that year, he started his MBA at New York University, focusing on artificial intelligence.

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At Nvidia, he is director of product for robotics and leads the product strategy. His work involves developing tools that help robots learn, test tasks in virtual environments and perform them in the real world.

As per the company's filings, Spencer Huang's compensation was $1.32 million in FY26.

Meteoric rise in compensation in 3 years The compensation of Nvidia CEO's children has jumped sharply over the last few years. According to the company's filings, Madison Huang's compensation increased from no more than $165,000 in FY23 to $1.23 million in FY26 - over a 600% hike in 3 years. On the other hand, Spencer's compensation increased over 900%, from no more than $130,000 to $1.32 million over the same period. Their combined compensation for FY26 stands at $2.55 million. The FY23 salaries are the upper limits and not the exact amounts, according to the filings. Nvidia claims that its salaries are determined according to standard practices for employees in comparable positions and that they do not involve or reflect Jensen Huang's involvement or influence.

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Also Read | Nvidia shares fall amid Huang controversy: Check your mutual funds exposure

About the Author Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15...Read More ✕ Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.



Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.