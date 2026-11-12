Who could replace Jensen Huang? Meet the frontrunners for Nvidia's top job

Nvidia's board is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the company's next course of action amid the controversy surrounding CEO Jensen Huang. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the meeting could determine Huang's future at the AI chipmaker, with the possibility of a leadership transition also under consideration.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation into a dominant supplier of AI chips, has come under scrutiny following reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese espionage.

What Huang had said about his successor The question of succession has gained urgency as the board weighs its options. Huang has previously told Bloomberg that he would prefer his successor to come from within Nvidia, although he hoped the transition would be at least 20 years away.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who could replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Potential internal candidates include Ian Buck, Colette Kress and Madison Huang. Reports have also named Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and AWS CEO Matt Garman as possible external candidates; Nvidia has not announced a successor. 2 Who are the leading internal candidates to succeed Jensen Huang? ⌵ Ian Buck, who leads Nvidia’s data centre and computing businesses, and CFO Colette Kress are among the internal possibilities. Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing, has also been mentioned as a potential candidate. 3 Why is Ian Buck considered a possible successor to Jensen Huang? ⌵ Buck has spent 22 years at Nvidia and played an important role in developing CUDA. He leads the data centre and computing businesses, which generate most of Nvidia’s revenue. 4 Could Colette Kress become Nvidia’s interim CEO? ⌵ Kress is a possible candidate for an interim leadership role. She has been Nvidia’s CFO for 13 years and previously held finance positions at Cisco and Microsoft. 5 Who could Nvidia consider as an external CEO candidate? ⌵ Reports have identified Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman as possible external candidates. Both lead cloud computing businesses with exposure to AI infrastructure and Nvidia’s technology ecosystem.

While Nvidia has not publicly identified a designated successor, several names could figure in its succession discussions. A Business Insider report has identified potential candidates from within the company, as well as leaders of major technology businesses who could be considered if Huang steps aside.

Here are the potential frontrunners for Nvidia's top job.

Ian Buck Ian Buck, a longtime Nvidia executive who has spent 22 years at the company, could be a potential internal candidate. He played an important role in developing CUDA, the software platform that helped turn Nvidia's GPUs into essential computing tools for artificial intelligence.

Buck currently heads Nvidia's data centre and computing businesses, which generate the bulk of the company's revenue. A former Nvidia employee told Business Insider that Buck is already running the business responsible for virtually all of Nvidia's revenue. His technical expertise and familiarity with the company's culture could work in his favour.

Colette Kress Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, is another possible candidate, particularly for an interim leadership role. She has spent 13 years at the company and previously held finance positions at Cisco and Microsoft.

Kress is among Nvidia's most prominent executives apart from Huang.

Madison Huang Madison Huang, Jensen Huang's daughter, works as a senior director of product marketing for physical AI at Nvidia. Business Insider, citing a former employee, reported that she has been taking on greater responsibilities across the company.

Her involvement could bring the possibility of a family-led succession into the discussion. Her brother Spencer also works at the company.

Could Nvidia look outside? Business Insider has also identified Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman as possible external candidates. Both lead major cloud computing businesses with significant exposure to AI infrastructure and Nvidia's technology ecosystem.