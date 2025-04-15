Who is Aarthi Subramanian? TCS’s first woman COO to take charge from May 1, 2025

India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), appointed Aarthi Subramanian as its new Executive Director—President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective May 1, 2025, according to an exchange filing.

According to the filing data, Subramanian is set to serve five years in the new position as the COO in the IT major TCS, starting May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2030. TCS's move marks Subramanian's appointment as the first woman COO in the company and among the few women in India's male-dominated IT sector.

In her early career, Subramanian joined Tata Consultancy Services as a graduate trainee in 1989 and later became an analyst and a project manager. She then moved on to account management roles and a senior executive role in the IT major.

Who is Aarthi Subramanian? Aarthi Subramanian currently serves the Tata Group as the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, the primary holding company and the promoter of all Tata firms.

Subramanian has experience in technology and operations as she leads the conglomerate's digital, technological and innovation needs across the multiple sectors of operation.

“At Tata Sons, she has been instrumental in ensuring that Tata Group companies harness digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage,” said TCS in the exchange filing.

On the educational front, Aarthi Subramanian holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology in Warangal.

Later, she completed her Master's in Engineering Management degree at the University of Kansas in the United States.

Subramanian has completed more than three decades in the Tata Group as she served as the Head of Delivery for Retail and CPG Business Unit at TCS, then was the Executive Director and Global Head of Delivery Excellence, Governance and Compliance at TCS, according to the release.

Subramanian held other key positions in the Tata Group, including Director at TCS, Tata Capital, and Tata AIA Life Insurance Co.

She also has experience as the Director of Infiniti Retail Limited, where she was responsible for overseeing operations of Tata's electronic retail arm, Croma.

Subramanian was also the director of Tata Digital Pvt. Ltd., Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, and Tata UniStore Ltd, as per the official data.