Who is Ajit Mohan? Snap's outgoing Chief Business Officer — Know about his career, education and more

Ajit Mohan has stepped down as Chief Business Officer of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, after a four-year stint at the company. He joined Snap in January 2023 as President of its Asia Pacific (APAC) region and was elevated to Chief Business Officer in February 2025.

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Mohan said in a LinkedIn post that his decision to leave was "personal", as his family is based in Singapore. He said he had been commuting between New York, Los Angeles and Singapore for the past two years, with occasional trips to London, Dubai and Bengaluru.

"I'm coming home, and I am looking forward to spending more time with the boys," he wrote.

What was his role at Snap? As Chief Business Officer, Mohan was involved in rebuilding Snap's advertising business. He said the company had worked to improve its ads platform for performance, make direct response the engine of the business and demonstrate measurable outcomes to advertisers.

Mohan said the progress made over the last few years was "massive". "I'm also leaving with confidence in the team I built, and with a lot of gratitude for the work they have done and continue to do," he wrote further.

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Snap has appointed Ronan Harris, who has led its business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for nearly four years, as Chief Commercial Officer. Harris will oversee Snap's global advertising sales and go-to-market operations, with a focus on ad revenue growth and relationships with advertisers and agencies.

Also Read | Ajit Mohan: Momentum man

Ajit Mohan's Meta stint Before joining Snap, Mohan served as Vice President and India managing director at Meta from 2019 to 2022. In the role, he was responsible for the company's strategy and operations in India.

Mohan was also the founding CEO of Hotstar, the digital streaming service he built for 21st Century Fox's media and entertainment network Star India. He served as CEO from April 2016 to December 2018.

Also Read | How Snapchat is tapping regional films to win India's heartland

Education and India's connection According to Snap's website, Mohan holds a BASc from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, an MA from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

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Mohan's departure comes even as Snapchat's presence in India has grown. According to an ET report from June, Snapchat now has more than 250 million users in India, while the number of domestic advertisers on the platform has increased tenfold over the past two years.

Mohan said he was leaving Snap with confidence in the company, its leadership and the team he built.