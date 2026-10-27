Who is Akshit Choudhary? Indian Overseas Bank names new CFO; Check his qualifications and previous roles

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has appointed Akshit Choudhary, currently a general manager at the public sector lender, as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Madhaw Chandra Jha, a deputy general manager.

In an exchange filing, the IOB said its board of directors approved Choudhary's appointment at a meeting held on October 27.

Choudhary will take over as CFO from Madhaw Chandra Jha with effect from November 1, 2026.

The appointment places a professional with experience in treasury, auditing and banking operations in charge of the lender's finance function. His background across branch-level operations and head-office responsibilities provides exposure to different aspects of banking management.

Choudhary is a chartered accountant with more than 15 years of professional experience across banking, financial services, auditing, treasury and business operations. He has previously worked with Punjab & Sind Bank, PwC SDC and State Bank of India (SBI).

Who is Akshit Choudhary? Akshit Choudhary, 40, is a banking professional with experience spanning financial management, audit and assurance, treasury operations and business leadership.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and is a Chartered Accountant. His additional qualifications include the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) certification and a Diploma in Treasury, Investment and Risk Management (DTIRM).

Over the course of his career, Choudhary has worked across multiple functional areas, including integrated treasury, audit and assurance, and frontline banking operations. His roles have included branch manager and regional manager, giving him experience in both customer-facing business operations and head-office functions.

According to the professional profile provided by the bank, he has worked across more than five geographies, gaining exposure to different regional markets and business environments.

Professional experience and leadership training Choudhary's previous professional engagements include Punjab & Sind Bank, PwC SDC and State Bank of India. His experience spans banking operations, financial services and auditing, alongside treasury and regional business management.

He has also participated in leadership development programmes, including the Board Leadership Programme conducted by Goldsmiths, University of London, in collaboration with Management Development Institute (MDI).