Who is Alakh Pandey? PhysicsWallah's co-founder who is richer than Shah Rukh Khan after net worth jump

Education startup PhysicsWallah co-founder Alakh Pandey's net worth witnessed a mega rise last year, through which the entrepreneur paved his way into the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Mint earlier reported that Alakh Pandey and co-founder Prateek Maheshwari's net worth jumped 223% each in the past year, successfully entering the list for the first time.

“Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah saw their wealth surge 223% each, reaching ₹14,520 crore, as the edtech major continues its strong growth trajectory from Allahabad and Ajmer, respectively,” according to a statement released by Hurun.

Who is Alakh Pandey? Alakh Pandey, born in 1991, is one of the co-founders of the ed-tech startup PhysicsWallah, with over 11 years of experience in the education industry in India.

Pandey studied a Bachelor's degree in Technology with a major in Mechanical Engineering at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur, but dropped out of the course in the third year.

In 2016, Alakh Pandey launched his YouTube channel, Physics Wallah, and began his journey in the edtech industry through an online platform. Soon after the YouTube channel, Pandey started to gain popularity among students who were aspiring to join the IITs of the nation.

According to the data collected from the social media platform LinkedIn, Alakh Pandey is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PhysicsWallah. He started his company in Uttar Pradesh in April 2014.

Over the years, Pandey has garnered numerous honours and awards for his multiple achievements, including positively influencing the youth through his social media platforms and business ventures.

Alakh Pandey has a net worth of ₹14,510 crore, which has secured a seat for him on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. This achievement has increased Pandey's net worth more than that of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose net worth was at ₹12,490 crore.