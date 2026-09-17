Who is Alexandre Arnault, the LVMH top executive appointed to Nike's Board of Directors?

NIKE, Inc. on Wednesday announced that Alexandre Arnault has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Arnault is Deputy CEO of Moët Hennessy, LVMH's wines and spirits division, a role he’s held since February 2025.
"Alexandre has earned a reputation for helping iconic global brands evolve, innovate and grow in a changing, complex marketplace," Mark Parker, Executive Chairman, NIKE, Inc said in a statement.
"As part of our commitment to strong governance and thoughtful board succession, we look for leaders with distinctive experiences, fresh perspectives and a proven ability to create long-term value. Alexandre's leadership across some of the world's most respected brands will make him a strong addition to our Board."
"Alexandre understands how some of the world's most influential brands stay relevant, deepen consumer connections and drive long-term growth," Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc said in the statement issued by NIKE.
"His experience across innovation, digital transformation and brand building will be an asset as we continue to strengthen our connection with consumers, sharpen our competitive edge and accelerate NIKE's next chapter of growth around the world."
“Incredibly honored to join the Board of Directors of Nike. I’ve been a lifelong fan of the brand and everything it stands for: sport, innovation, creativity and constantly pushing what’s possible. Excited to contribute to what comes next. Just Do It,” Arnault said in a post on X.
34-year-old Arnault is a graduate of Télécom Paris and holds a master’s degree from École Polytechnique. He is the second son of Bernard Arnault, the billionaire Chairman and CEO of LVMH.
Arnault has also worked with McKinsey & Company and KKR before joining LVMH. At LVMH, he is widely recognized as one of the key family heirs guiding the conglomerate’s strategic shift toward contemporary digital spaces and youth culture.
Previously, he spearheaded LVMH’s acquisition of RIMOWA and went on to serve as the company’s CEO for four years, revitalizing the brand’s positioning and transforming its business model.
Arnault also spent four years as Executive Vice President of Product, Communications and at Tiffany & Co., where he played a key role in revitalizing the brand.
Arnault is also on the Board of Directors at LVMH and serves as a trustee of The Museum of Modern Art in New York. He has previously served on the boards of Carrefour, Birkenstock and Moncler.