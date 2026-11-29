One of the world’s largest oil refineries is set to become Africa’s biggest public firm in a highly anticipated offering that the continent’s richest man has marketed as an “IPO for the people," CNBC reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, founded by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, is expected to begin trading in Lagos on December 1, following regulatory approval.

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Dangote Refinery was quoted as saying that the IPO of a minority stake in the refinery has reportedly been heavily oversubscribed, with investors from 120 countries and all 54 African countries applying to buy shares. The shares were offered at 525 naira ($0.39), CNBC added.

'A Historic African Milestone' Reuters’ calculations put Dangote Refinery’s IPO-implied valuation at about $47 billion, based on the offer price and the company’s registered share count. That would make it the biggest stock market listing Africa has ever seen.

On November 17, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Nigeria's Dangote Refinery plans to increase its initial public offering by up to 30 per cent to about $2.1 billion after the offer was heavily oversubscribed.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg also reported that the operation owned by tycoon Aliko Dangote is valued at the equivalent of about $48 billion through its initial public offering.

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That would place it well ahead of current leaders Capitec Ltd. and Gold Fields Ltd. — Johannesburg-listed firms with market capitalizations of about $30 billion — as well as FirstRand Ltd.

Aliko Dangote said at the IPO launch in early September that the offering, targeting just over ₦2 trillion [$1.47 billion] at ₦525 per share, is being presented as the "biggest IPO in Africa’s history, marking a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital market and industrial story."

This values the refinery at about ₦65.2 trillion ($47.3 billion).

After the IPO, Aliko Dangote is expected to retain about 83.5% of the refinery, while the stake of state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd, an early investor, is expected to fall to about 6.5%, according to the adviser.

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'An IPO for the People' Aliko Dangote said in September, “With a minimum subscription of just 10 shares, the offer is designed to give ordinary Nigerians and Africans an opportunity to own a stake in the refinery."

“The IPO is positioned not simply as a capital-raising exercise, but as an opportunity for workers, entrepreneurs and everyday Nigerians to participate in the refinery’s future growth,” he added.

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Who is Aliko Dangote? Aliko Dangote is the founder and president/chief executive of the Dangote Group, the largest conglomerate in West Africa.

Aliko Dangote's education Dangote is a graduate of Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. He also holds Honorary Doctorate degrees from Coventry University in the United Kingdom and the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and several other institutions across the globem accoding to the company's website.

Aliko Dangote's career Dangote, 69, began his business career in 1978. He built his fortune in cement, sugar and flour before spending about $20 billion on the refinery in Lekki, outside Lagos, Billionaires.africa reported. The plant can process about 650,000 barrels of crude a day and started production in 2024.

He also controls Dangote Cement Plc, one of the most valuable companies on the Nigerian Exchange.

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Forbes ranks Dangote as Africa's richest person. His net worth, as of November 28, 2026, stands at $53.8 billion, ranking 35th in the world on the real-time billionaire list.

Dangote was named Co-chair of the US-Africa Business Center, in September 2016, by the US Chamber of Commerce, according to the website.

In April 2017, he joined the Board of Directors of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, which is helping countries build the systems necessary to provide health services to their people.

Internationally, Mr. Dangote sits on the board of the Corporate Council on Africa and is a member of the Steering Committee of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Global Education First Initiative, the Clinton Global Initiative, the McKinsey Advisory Council, and the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

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Built for around $20 billion, the Dangote Refinery is now one of the largest in the world, with a crude oil distillation capacity of between 650,000 to 700,000 barrels per day, CNBC reported.

It has emerged as a key provider of jet fuel in recent months, with buyers pivoting to West Africa amid Middle Eastern supply disruptions due to the Iran war.