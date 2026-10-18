Who is Amal Kelshikar? Why did he resign from the position of Torrent Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director? Explained

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has accepted the resignation of its Executive Director, Amal Kelshikar. His resignation became effective from 16 October, 2026, at the close of business hours.

The filing was made under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Who is Amal Kelshikar? As per his LinkedIn profile, Kelshikar has close to three decades of professional experience, having begun his career as head of strategic planning/business development at Novartis India.

He then began the head of Mature Products BU/BDL - Asia Pacific at Novartis Singapore, following which he became the commercial director of Novartis Philippines.

After his stint with Novartis, Kelshikar joined Baxter Healthcare, where he served as a general manager. He was also the president of AstraZeneca's Philippines subsidiary.

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He joined Abbott in May 2012 and became its Managing Director and General Manager of the India region. Following this, he once again was posted in Singapore, this time as Abbott's Singapore General Manager. Then he became Abbott's Divisional Vice President, Asia Pacific.

After a short stint as a business management consultant, Kelshikar became a start-up mention at the NUS Graduate Research Innovation Programme. In 2022 May he joined Torrent as its Executive Director.

When it comes to education, he did an Executive Marketing Program from the Kellogg Executive Education. Before that, he did his undergraduate course in chemical engineering from the University Department of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. He did his MBA (PGDM) in marketing, finance, and strategy from the IIM Ahmedabad.

Why did Kelshikar quit from his position? In his resignation letter addressed to the company's managing director, Kelshikar said that he is quitting because he feels this is the right time to transition. "I am writing to formally submit my resignation from the position of Executive Director at Torrent Pharma. The decision has been made after thoughtful reflection, and while it is a difficult step given I have thoroughly enjoyed my role in Torrent, I believe it is the right time to transition," he said.

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"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the management and my colleagues for the continued support, trust, and cooperation extended to me throughout my association with the Company, including during my extended tenure beyond superannuation. The experience, responsibilities, and opportunities entrusted to me over the years have been immensely valuable and have contributed meaningfully to my professional and personal journey," he also said.