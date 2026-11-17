Entrepreneur Aman Gupta, best known for co-founding electronics brand boAt and appearing as a judge on Shark Tank India, has joined actor Ranveer Singh to launch a new men's grooming brand called HIM (Handsome Indian Man).

Aman Gupta, Ranveer Singh come together to start HIM, a men's grooming brand The brand was launched on 17 November 2026, with an initial range of eight products covering skincare, haircare and body care. The products are priced between ₹299 and ₹899 and are available through the brand's website, Amazon and BlinkIt.

Advertisement

The launch marks another move by Gupta into the consumer products market. While he became a familiar face across India through Shark Tank India, his business journey began well before the television show made him popular.

HIM is being positioned as a brand made specifically for Indian men's skin and the country's weather conditions. According to the company, its products have been developed keeping in mind issues such as heat, humidity, pollution, and hard water.

Gupta and Singh have also introduced a proprietary molecule called IN·XT, which the brand says is used across its product range.

Who is Aman Gupta? Aman Gupta is an Indian entrepreneur who rose to national popularity as one of the judges on Shark Tank India. He is best known as the co-founder of boAt, a homegrown consumer electronics company that sells earphones, headphones, speakers and smartwatches.

Advertisement

Gupta co-founded boAt with Sameer Mehta in 2016. The company found a strong customer base by selling audio products that combined modern designs, features and relatively affordable prices. It went on to become one of India's most recognised audio and wearable brands.

Before starting boAt, Gupta worked with companies including Citibank, KPMG and HARMAN International. He is also a qualified chartered accountant and holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business. He later studied at the Kellogg School of Management in the US.

His television career added another dimension to his public image. As a Shark on Shark Tank India, Gupta evaluates business pitches from entrepreneurs and decides whether to invest in their companies. His direct way of speaking and interest in consumer brands have made him one of the show's recognisable faces.

Advertisement

Also Read | Aman Gupta mocks Anupam Mittal’s user database claim on Shark Tank India

While boAt remains his biggest business success, Gupta has also been exploring new consumer categories. He founded OFF/BEAT Studios in 2026, a venture studio focused on building consumer brands. HIM is among the new businesses emerging from this effort.

What is HIM and what does it sell? HIM stands for Handsome Indian Man. The idea behind the brand is to offer grooming products that are designed around the needs of Indian men rather than simply adapting products made for other consumers.

The first collection has eight products:

- Face wash

- Face cream

- Sunscreen

- Body wash

- Body lotion

- Shampoo

- Hair serum

- Exfoliating soap bar

The products use ingredients such as salicylic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. The haircare range also includes ingredients such as Redensyl and AnaGain.

Advertisement

The company says the formulations are based on research into Indian male skin. It also claims to have carried out 408 laboratory trials over 16 months, with more than 150 Indian men involved in product testing.

Speaking about the launch, Gupta said that Indian men have often used products originally made for women.

"Almost every Indian man has borrowed a face wash from his sister, wife or girlfriend at some point. Me included," he said.

He also pointed to the growing interest in men's skincare. According to Gupta, searches for men's skincare routines have increased by 850% over the last five years.

Singh, who is also a co-founder, said he wanted products that were made keeping Indian skin, weather and water conditions in mind. He added that he had personally tested the formulations, from the first samples to the final products.

Advertisement

Also Read | US Navy updates facial hair policy: What to know about shaving waivers

Why has Aman Gupta entered the grooming market? HIM enters a beauty and personal care market that is seeing growing interest from Indian consumers. The market is currently valued at around ₹2.2 lakh crore and is projected to reach approximately ₹4 lakh crore by FY2031, according to figures shared by the company.

Gupta believes men's grooming is an important part of this growth. He has pointed out that men make up around half of India's population but account for less than 10% of beauty and personal care spending.

The new brand will face competition from established names such as Beardo, Ustraa and The Man Company, along with newer skincare brands targeting male consumers.

For Gupta, this is also a move beyond the electronics category that made him a successful entrepreneur. With boAt, he built a brand around everyday consumer products. With HIM, he is attempting something similar in personal care, with Ranveer Singh bringing his name and involvement as a co-founder.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.