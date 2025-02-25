Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor recently shared the four key qualities he looks for when hiring candidates for his team. Speaking on the Josh Talks Podcast, Kapoor emphasised that hiring is more of an art than a science. Strong teams are built on people rather than just checklists or bullet points, he believes.

“Hiring is more art than science. You can have all the checklists in the world, but at the end of the day, teams aren’t built on bullet points, they’re built on people,” Kapoor wrote while sharing the clip on Instagram.

“You can teach skills, but you can’t teach drive. You can hand someone an opportunity, but you can’t make them hungry for it. And in an interview, you can almost always tell in the first few minutes,” he added.

Qualities for an ideal employee The first quality Kapoor values is resilience in the face of adversity. He believes that a candidate’s ability to handle setbacks, whether in their personal or professional life, is a strong indicator of how they will perform under pressure at work.

The second key trait is drive. Kapoor stressed that he looks for genuinely-motivated people to achieve something rather than just talking about big ideas. While skills can be taught, he believes drive and hunger for success must come from within.

He further added that within the first few minutes of an interview, it’s often clear whether a candidate is being genuine or just putting on an act. Great teams, he noted, are built not just on competence but also on character, making these traits essential in any hiring decision.

