Delhi Airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport, has appointed Anand Kumar Polamada as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Polamada, who has more than 18 years of experience in the aviation sector, took charge of his new role on October 1, 2020.
Polamada announced the beginning of his new role on the networking site LinkedIn and wrote:
"This marks an exciting new chapter in my professional journey, spanning over 18 years in the airport sector.
As I embark on this new assignment, I look forward to working with the DIAL team and contributing to its next phase of growth, operational excellence and value creation, as it continues to strengthen its position as India’s leading airport.
Looking forward to an exciting journey ahead," Polamada wrote.
Polamada, who boasts nearly 24 years of professional experience, previously had stints at Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL).
Before joining DIAL, he spent close to eight years serving as the CFO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).
Before joining GHIAL, Polamada spent nearly a decade at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where he held the position of Vice President and Head of Finance, Controlling and Regulatory Affairs. The role further strengthened his expertise in financial management and leadership within the aviation sector.
Polamada previously worked as Head of Business Finance at Jubilant Retail and as Assistant Vice President at ABB. Over a career spanning nearly 24 years, he has built expertise in financial controllership, analysis and reporting, business planning, performance management, internal controls and stakeholder engagement.
Polamada pursued his CA (Chartered Accountant) and ICWA (Institute of Cost and Works Accountants) qualifications at Sri Krishnadevaraya University between 1987 and 1990.
Meanwhile, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reopened its third runway for operations from September 20, almost seven months after it was shut for major strengthening and upgrade work.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport commissioned its third runway in 2008. It had been in continuous service for 17 years before the upgrade work began in February, though it underwent regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017, according to DIAL.
The official statement by GMR group stated that the recommissioned runway will play a significant role in supporting Delhi Airport's operational efficiency and future traffic growth, while ensuring compliance with global aviation safety and infrastructure standards.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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