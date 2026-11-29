Artificial intelligence (AI) coding tools are increasingly being used to build complex applications with minimal human intervention. In one such example, Andrej Karpathy, a researcher at Anthropic, used Claude Code to create an interactive, Civilization-style map of the United States using real-world data.

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Karpathy's project reportedly took around seven hours and generated around 45,000 lines of code. In a social media post shared on Thursday, November 26, Karpathy announced that the interactive web application was working. He wrote, "I asked Claude to populate a Civilization-style game map with real data from the US. Opus 5.5 downloaded and parsed a ton of public data and 7 hours and 45K lines of code later... it works."

He added, "I don't exactly know where I was going with this, but it's really fun to browse and play with. Possibly it can be expanded or built into a game. I only have half of my weekly Claude quote left, though, so someone else will have to take over."

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Claude Code turns US data into a Civilization-style map Karpathy used Claude Code to build the interactive map using information from 31 different sources, including government agencies. The map brings together data on the country's population, income, jobs, power plants, mines, airports, national parks, universities and natural disasters, organising it into a single map.

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The map divides the country into hexagonal sections, each covering around 25 km, allowing different types of information to be displayed across the same geographical area.

Inspired by the popular strategy game Civilization, the project presents real-world information in a game-like format. For instance, economic output is represented as 'gold', while cities are given characteristics based on their major industries. San Jose, known for its technology sector, is shown with a 'Campus', while Detroit is represented as 'Motor City'. The map also uses workforce data to show the types of jobs people do in different cities.

The project offers 19 ways to explore information, including income, education, and natural disasters. Users can also view data for 524 metropolitan areas and explore information from more than 3,100 counties through tables and charts.

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However, the project is not without its limitations. Karpathy acknowledged that Claude skipped a few US states and territories while creating the map.

Also Read | Anthropic reacts as Claude accused of altering AI matchmaking startup's code

Here's all you need to know about the researcher behind the Civilization-style map: According to his website, Karpathy is an AI researcher and educator who studied at the University of Toronto, where he obtained a BSc in Computer Science and Physics. He later completed an MSc in Computer Science from the University of British Columbia, followed by a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.

During his PhD at Stanford, Karpathy was the architect and lead instructor of the university's first deep learning course, CS231n, which has since become one of its most popular classes.

Karpathy is also credited with coining the term 'vibe coding' on February 2, 2025. In a post on X, he described it as a new way of programming in which users rely on AI tools to generate and modify code through simple instructions, rather than writing or examining the code themselves. He explained that he would give instructions to an AI coding assistant, run the output and feed any errors back into the tool until the application worked.

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The term gained popularity as AI tools increasingly began helping users build applications with little or no traditional coding. Karpathy initially described the approach as useful for experimental and personal projects, rather than necessarily for complex professional software development.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Karpathy joined Google as a summer intern in 2011, following his Master's degree. In 2013, he again joined Google as a summer intern for four months, where he worked on deep learning and computer vision for YouTube videos. From June to September 2015, he worked as a research intern at Google DeepMind.

In 2016, he became one of the founding members of OpenAI, joining as a research scientist. There, he worked on deep learning for generative models and contributed to the company's early recruitment and structure. He left the artificial intelligence company in 2017 and joined Tesla as its Senior Director of AI, a position he held until 2022.

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While his LinkedIn profile does not mention his subsequent experience, according to his website, Karpathy returned to OpenAI for a second stint in 2023 and stayed until 2024. Following his time at OpenAI, he started Eureka Labs, a startup dedicated to applying AI assistants to education. In May 2026, he joined Anthropic, where he works on the company's pre-training team.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.