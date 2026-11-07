Who is Angan Guha? Ex-Wipro and Chicago Booth biz leader now CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit - Achievements

Indian IT major Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Angan Guha as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of its Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit. Effective 8 December 2026, he will report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia and will also serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

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The appointment marks Guha's return to Wipro, where he spent nearly three decades. According to the company's release, he will focus on building business and market momentum across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Energy & Utilities, and Manufacturing sectors. His responsibilities will include accelerating growth, deepening client relationships and delivering greater value to Wipro's clients in the region.

Guha will succeed Suzanne Dann, who was appointed head of the unit in October 2022. Dann left the company in May 2026, Reuters reported.

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The appointment comes at a time when revenue growth in Wipro's Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit has slowed, as clients cut back on discretionary spending amid macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

As of the quarter ended 30 September 2026, Americas 2 accounted for 25.6% of Wipro's total revenue, making it the company's third-largest strategic market unit by revenue contribution.

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Speaking about his appointment, Guha said, "I am honored and excited to rejoin Wipro at such a pivotal time for our industry." He added, "The evolving AI landscape presents unprecedented opportunities for businesses to innovate and lead. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Wipro and helping clients navigate this transformation, drive meaningful business outcomes, and build on Wipro’s strong consulting and technology capabilities.”

Commenting on the appointment, Pallia said, "We are delighted to welcome Angan to Wipro’s leadership team," adding, "His experience in driving business growth, combined with his focus on innovation and execution, will be valuable as we strengthen our Americas business. I am confident that his leadership will help us accelerate growth, deepen client relationships, and deliver greater value to our clients.”

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Who is Angan Guha? Here's everything you need to know Wipro describes Guha as an experienced technology and business leader with more than three decades of experience in driving growth, digital transformation, and client success across the BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and Manufacturing sectors.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Guha studied at G.D. Somani Memorial School before pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University. He also completed management programmes at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Before joining Wipro, Guha worked as a marketing executive at Decibels Electronics. According to a regulatory filing by Birlasoft, he joined Wipro in 1994 as an account manager and went on to hold several leadership positions during his nearly three-decade tenure.

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According to Guha's profile on Wipro's website, he held leadership roles across India, the UK and the US. He went on to lead Wipro's Americas 2 business unit as its CEO and served on the company's Group Executive Council and Executive Board.

In December 2022, Guha joined Birlasoft as its CEO and managing director. He was responsible for providing strategic leadership and driving the company's growth and transformation.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.