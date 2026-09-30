Who is Anjali Sardana? How 23-year-old built Pronto into a ₹2,000 crore startup

Anjali Sardana was 23 when she turned a familiar problem — finding reliable household help — into a technology startup. Sardana launched Pronto on 1 April 2025, after identifying gaps in India's largely informal domestic services market. The startup began with a single hub in Gurugram and about 170 bookings a day.

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By early 2026, Pronto was handling more than 18,000 daily bookings and had expanded to Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

According to Tracxn, its latest recorded valuation stood at around $202 million (nearly ₹2,000 crore) as of early July 2026.

How does Pronto work? Pronto connects households with background-verified professionals for everyday services including laundry, kitchen and bathroom cleaning, mopping and ironing.

Customers can book same-day or recurring visits through the app. The company recruits, verifies and trains workers before assigning them structured shifts.

Many services are delivered in about 10 minutes through a network of local hubs, making speed a central part of the company's proposition.

A large part of Pronto's workforce comprises women trained as service professionals, with the platform seeking to create more structured employment opportunities in a sector that has traditionally operated informally.

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What is idea behind Pronto? Sardana began developing the Pronto idea while studying at Georgetown University. Her research examined India's informal labour market and the difficulties households and workers face in reliably finding each other, India Today reported in March.

The gap she identified was straightforward: despite the size of India's domestic-services workforce, finding dependable household help on demand remained difficult.

Pronto was built around addressing that gap through technology, standardised recruitment and training, and a network designed to match customers with available professionals, the media outlet further reported.

The startup entered a market that was already attracting technology companies and investors. Snabbit had emerged publicly earlier, while Urban Company was also exploring the instant house-help category.

Funding comes as Pronto scales Pronto launched after raising a $2 million seed round from Bain Capital.

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The company subsequently raised $11 million in 2025 to build its model and expand operations.

In March 2026, Pronto raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Epiq Capital, with participation from Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures.

It raised another roughly $20.2 million extension in May.

According to Tracxn, these fundraises helped take the company's latest recorded valuation to around $202 million by early July 2026.

Its rapid expansion has also increased its headcount, with around 676 employees recorded by May 2026.

Who is Anjali Sardana? Sardana graduated from Georgetown University in 2024 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

After graduating, she briefly worked in investment roles at venture firms including Bain Capital and 8VC, gaining exposure to startups and venture investing, MoneyControl reported.

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That experience came before she moved into entrepreneurship and launched Pronto less than a year after graduating.

What does Sardana want to build next? Sardana sees Pronto's model as potentially extending beyond household services.

She believes the underlying approach could eventually be applied to India's wider informal workforce, including workers in small manufacturing and services.

For now, Pronto remains focused on domestic services as it expands across Indian cities.

The startup's journey — from a single Gurugram hub handling 170 bookings a day to more than 18,000 daily bookings — has made Sardana one of the younger founders to attract significant investor attention in India's growing home-services sector.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.