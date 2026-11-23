Independent films in India often struggle to reach audiences despite earning recognition at film festivals, with limited theatrical screens and competition for space on mainstream streaming platforms restricting their visibility. Entrepreneur and filmmaker Ankur Singla is attempting to address this gap through Brew TV, a streaming platform that aims to give independent filmmakers greater control over distribution and a larger share of their earnings.

Launched in July this year, Brew TV combines a subscription-based model with pay-per-view options, allowing audiences to discover Indian and international independent films, shorts and other niche content. Its central proposition is a revenue-sharing arrangement under which filmmakers retain 80% of net revenue from individual film rentals, while the platform keeps 20%. Subscription revenue follows a separate 50:50 sharing arrangement, according to the company's website.

The platform also aims to reduce the dependence of independent filmmakers on traditional distributors and streaming services, which can make it difficult for smaller productions to secure a release. Brew TV says filmmakers can upload their films, complete quality checks and set pricing and territorial availability through its platform.

Who is Ankur Singla? Singla, a former technology entrepreneur who later moved into filmmaking, studied law at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru.

His interest in cinema developed during his university years, when he helped establish a film club and organised screenings of European arthouse films.

After graduating in 2007, he worked as a legal adviser at international law firm Linklaters in London for two years before moving into the startup ecosystem.

He subsequently founded legal technology venture Akosha and developed it into a platform called OneDirect, which brought services such as Uber, Ola, Zomato and Swiggy together through a single interface. The venture was acquired by Amazon in 2018, according to ThePrint.

Singla later returned to creative pursuits, establishing Barsaati Films, a production studio in Delhi. He made his feature-film debut with Ghich Pich, a coming-of-age drama that reached theatres in 2025. The film's distribution experience became a turning point in his decision to build an alternative platform for independent cinema.

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How did Ghich Pich inspire Brew TV? Singla's experience with Ghich Pich exposed the uncertainty surrounding theatrical distribution. The film, which was ready for release in August 2025, struggled to secure adequate screens amid the strong theatrical run of Saiyaara and the anticipated arrival of War 2.

Singla recalled being advised against releasing the film because theatres had allocated their shows to the hit film. When War 2 subsequently underperformed, cinema operators approached him about restoring screenings, highlighting how unpredictable the process could be for smaller productions.

“The incident showed me that theatrical distribution is actually very random,” he told ThePrint, describing the challenges faced by independent filmmakers.

He began working on a model that would combine limited theatrical screenings with online availability, allowing films to reach audiences without depending entirely on cinema schedules.