Avenue Supermarkets, the parent company of D-Mart, appointed Anshul Asawa as its chief executive officer-designate on Saturday, January 11.
Asawa, who is currently working at Unilever will take charge as CEO-designate in March and formally take over from Ignatius Navil Noronha from February 2026, Avenue Supermarkets said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
Here are five things to know about DMart's new CEO-designate, Anshul Asawa.
Anshul Asawa is currently the Country Head of Unilever in Thailand and the general manager of the home care business unit in Greater Asia.
Asawa pursued Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He finished his postgraduate diploma in business management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, in 1995.
With 30 years of experience with Unilever, Asawa has led the digitisation efforts at HUL and product innovations for homecare categories. He has also led sales and distribution in urban and rural markets in India.
According to Asawa's LinkedIn profile, his key leadership roles include:
"With 29 years in one of the most respected & purpose driven companies in the world, I have held various Marketing, Sales, Digital commerce and General management positions in multiple countries and categories. In all of these positions, I have made a positive impact: driving performance, change management, sales and profitability through sharp strategies, innovation, market development and front end execution. My purpose is to “Make every stroke count,” he wrote.
