Avenue Supermarkets, the parent company of D-Mart, appointed Anshul Asawa as its chief executive officer-designate on Saturday, January 11.

Asawa, who is currently working at Unilever will take charge as CEO-designate in March and formally take over from Ignatius Navil Noronha from February 2026, Avenue Supermarkets said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about DMart's new CEO-designate, Anshul Asawa.

Anshul Asawa: Current role Anshul Asawa is currently the Country Head of Unilever in Thailand and the general manager of the home care business unit in Greater Asia.

Anshul Asawa: Education Asawa pursued Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He finished his postgraduate diploma in business management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, in 1995.

Anshul Asawa: Unilever experience With 30 years of experience with Unilever, Asawa has led the digitisation efforts at HUL and product innovations for homecare categories. He has also led sales and distribution in urban and rural markets in India.

Anshul Asawa: Other key roles According to Asawa's LinkedIn profile, his key leadership roles include:

Chief Customer Officer: Home care, VP Digital Commerce, General Manager: Unilever Professional from 2022 to 2024 in London.

Global VP for Digital, E-commerce and Customer Development, General Manager HC Professional (B2B) Full-time from 2018 to 2022 in London.

VP Marketing: Home care, Unilever Europe from 2015 to 2018 in Rotterdam, Netherlands

Regional Category VP for South Asia and Global VP for Radiant brand from 2012 to 2015 in Mumbai.

Vice President Marketing Operations - Unilever South Asia from 2010 to 2012 in Mumbai.

General Manager East Branch and Rural Channels from 2007 to 2010 in Kolkata.

What does Asawa's LinkedIn profile say?