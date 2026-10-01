Meet Anup Bagchi, HDFC Bank's new MD & CEO - ICICI veteran to take charge from October 27

HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed Anup Bagchi as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with his appointment taking effect from October 27 this year, according to an exchange filing.

He will serve as HDFC Bank’s chief executive for a three-year term, the bank said.

Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Bank, based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on October 1, 2026, approved the appointment of Bagchi as an Additional Director of the Bank with effect from October 2, 2026.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Anup Bagchi and what is his role at HDFC Bank? ⌵ Anup Bagchi is the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, effective from October 27, 2026, serving a three-year term. 2 What experience does Anup Bagchi have in the banking sector? ⌵ Anup Bagchi has extensive experience in banking and financial services, including senior roles at ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, focusing on retail banking and corporate services. 3 Why was Anup Bagchi chosen over other candidates for HDFC Bank's CEO position? ⌵ Anup Bagchi was chosen due to his significant experience in various banking sectors, as well as his successful history of product innovation and risk management in prior roles. 4 How does Anup Bagchi's appointment impact HDFC Bank's direction? ⌵ Bagchi's appointment is expected to bring stability and a long-term vision for growth, focusing on retail banking and technological advancement at HDFC Bank. 5 What were the formalities involved in Anup Bagchi's appointment as HDFC Bank's CEO? ⌵ His appointment required approval from the Reserve Bank of India and followed a recommendation from HDFC Bank's Governance and Nomination Committee, featuring at least two candidates for consideration.

The board approved the "appointment of Anup Bagchi as the MD & CEO of the Bank on such terms and conditions, including remuneration, as approved by the RBI, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from October 27, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013", HDFC Bank said.

Bagchi, an experienced banking and financial services executive, currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. He has held several senior positions across the ICICI Group, including at ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities.

Who is Anup Bagchi? Before joining ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bagchi was on the board of ICICI Bank, where he worked across several areas of the bank. His experience spans retail banking, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), corporate banking and treasury.

He has also worked in credit policy and data analytics, giving him experience across both business and operational functions within banking.

Bagchi has extensive experience in capital markets as well.

He has also represented the ICICI Group on various regulatory committees of key institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). His experience therefore covers banking, insurance, capital markets and regulatory matters across the financial services sector.

Bagchi holds a management degree from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) and an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

He will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure as HDFC Bank’s MD and CEO ends on October 26.

HDFC Bank had proposed two names for CEO role Under India’s banking regulations, lenders are required to recommend at least two candidates for the chief executive position to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).