Meet Anup Bagchi, HDFC Bank's new MD & CEO - ICICI veteran to take charge from October 27

HDFC Bank on Thursday appointed ICICI veteran Anup Bagchi as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with his appointment taking effect from October 27 this year, according to an exchange filing.

He will serve as HDFC Bank’s chief executive for a three-year term, the bank said.

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“Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Bank, based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on October 1, 2026, approved the appointment of Bagchi as an Additional Director of the Bank with effect from October 2, 2026,” the bank said in the filing.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Anup Bagchi and what is his role at HDFC Bank? ⌵ Anup Bagchi is the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, effective from October 27, 2026, serving a three-year term. 2 What experience does Anup Bagchi have in the banking sector? ⌵ Anup Bagchi has extensive experience in banking and financial services, including senior roles at ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, focusing on retail banking and corporate services. 3 Why was Anup Bagchi chosen over other candidates for HDFC Bank's CEO position? ⌵ Anup Bagchi was chosen due to his significant experience in various banking sectors, as well as his successful history of product innovation and risk management in prior roles. 4 How does Anup Bagchi's appointment impact HDFC Bank's direction? ⌵ Bagchi's appointment is expected to bring stability and a long-term vision for growth, focusing on retail banking and technological advancement at HDFC Bank. 5 What were the formalities involved in Anup Bagchi's appointment as HDFC Bank's CEO? ⌵ His appointment required approval from the Reserve Bank of India and followed a recommendation from HDFC Bank's Governance and Nomination Committee, featuring at least two candidates for consideration.

The board approved the "appointment of Anup Bagchi as the MD & CEO of the Bank on such terms and conditions, including remuneration, as approved by the RBI, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from October 27, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013", HDFC Bank stated.

Who is Anup Bagchi? Bagchi, an experienced banking and financial services executive, currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. During his tenure, the company reportedly crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark in Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the first time in FY2025. APE rose 15% year-on-year to ₹10,407 crore, while profit after tax climbed nearly 40% to ₹1,189 crore.

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He has held several senior positions across the ICICI Group, including at ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities.

Before joining ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bagchi was on the board of ICICI Bank, where he worked across several areas of the bank. His experience spans retail banking, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), corporate banking and treasury.

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He has also worked in credit policy and data analytics, giving him experience across both business and operational functions within banking.

Bagchi has extensive experience in capital markets as well.

He has also represented the ICICI Group on various regulatory committees of key institutions, including the RBI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). His experience therefore covers banking, insurance, capital markets and regulatory matters across the financial services sector.

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Bagchi holds a management degree from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) and an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

He will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure as HDFC Bank’s MD and CEO ends on October 26.

HDFC Bank had proposed two names for CEO role Under India’s banking regulations, lenders are required to recommend at least two candidates for the chief executive position to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

HDFC Bank had submitted the names of its Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha and external candidate Anup Bagchi to the RBI for approval, Reuters reported last month.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X