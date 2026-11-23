TRUST Mutual Fund has appointed Anup Seth as its Chief Executive Officer, effective November 20, 2026, as the fund house looks to scale its retail franchise, expand distribution and deepen mutual fund participation beyond India's top cities.

Seth brings over 26 years of experience across financial services, retail and digital platforms, with a track record of building and scaling businesses, TRUST Mutual Fund said in a statement.

Under his leadership, the fund house plans to widen its investor base, strengthen multi-channel distribution, sharpen its product offerings and deepen engagement with investors and partners.

The appointment is part of TRUST Mutual Fund's broader strategy to build a scaled, retail-led asset management franchise while leveraging its investment capabilities and institutional discipline.

"We are delighted to welcome Anup Seth as Chief Executive Officer of TRUST Mutual Fund," the fund house said.

The company said it will focus on expanding access to mutual funds across India, including markets beyond major cities, as it seeks to encourage greater participation among investors.

TRUST Mutual Fund added that it remains committed to delivering long-term investor outcomes, strengthening trust and building a differentiated and sustainable asset management business.

Seth's appointment also marks a leadership transition at the fund house, with former CEO Sandeep Bagla moving to a broader role within TRUST Group as President – Strategy & Synergies.

The leadership change comes as the fund house looks to strengthen its distribution network, expand its retail footprint and build a wider investor base amid efforts to deepen mutual fund penetration across the country.

Who is Anup Seth? Anup Seth is a financial services executive with more than 26 years of experience in insurance, distribution, marketing, business strategy and digital initiatives.

Before joining TRUST Mutual Fund, Seth served as Director and Chief Distribution Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance. In this role, he was responsible for distribution, strategy, marketing and digital initiatives.

Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership positions at several financial services companies, including Reliance Nippon Life, HDFC Life and IDBI Federal Life.

Seth has also worked with Future Group and co-founded Inmatch Internet Ventures, a digital venture, adding entrepreneurial and digital-business experience to his financial services background.

His experience across insurance, distribution, digital platforms and retail is expected to play a key role in TRUST Mutual Fund's efforts to broaden its investor base and scale its business.

Anup Seth's career at a glance - Experience: Over 26 years across financial services, retail, insurance and digital businesses.

- Edelweiss Life Insurance: Served as Director and Chief Distribution Officer, overseeing distribution, strategy, marketing and digital initiatives.

- Previous organisations: Reliance Nippon Life, HDFC Life, IDBI Federal Life and Future Group.

- Entrepreneurial experience: Co-founded Inmatch Internet Ventures, a digital venture.

- New role: CEO, TRUST Mutual Fund, effective November 20.