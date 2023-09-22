Who is Aparna Iyer? Five things to know about Wipro's new CFO

Who is Aparna Iyer? Five things to know about Wipro's new CFO1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Wipro appointed Aparna C Iyer as CFO, succeeding Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal. Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte.
Mumbai-based Indian IT services company Wipro announced that Aparna C Iyer will take over the role of chief financial officer (CFO) from Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal. Here are five things to know about Wipro's new CFO.
1. Aparna C Iyer will assume the position of CFO at Wipro and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Thierry Delaporte. She will also become a member of the Wipro executive board, according to a regulatory filing made by the company.
2. Aparna C Iyer, who holds the designation of a chartered accountant (CA) and earned a gold medal in the CA 2002 batch, became a part of Wipro in April 2003.
3. During her two-decade tenure at Wipro, Aparna C Iyer has undertaken various positions within the finance domain. These roles encompassed internal audit, business finance, financial planning and analysis, corporate treasury and investor relations, and her most recent position as Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.
4. Aparna C Iyer previously served as the Senior Vice President and CFO within Wipro's FullStride Cloud Global Business Line. Iyer will officially assume her role as CFO starting on September 22, 2023.
5. Throughout her career, she has served in various finance roles at Wipro, including responsibilities in Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury, and Investor Relations.