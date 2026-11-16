Who is Arun Nambiar? Former X India business head joins Uber Advertising to lead national agency strategy

Arun Nambiar has joined Uber Advertising as Head of Agency, India, where he will lead the company's national agency strategy and strengthen its partnerships with advertising agencies.
Nambiar will be part of Uber Advertising's Global Agency Team. His responsibilities include building relationships with senior agency leaders and working with global and regional teams to grow the company's advertising business in India.
He joins Uber from Aleph Group, where he most recently served as X India Business Head between October 2025 and November 2026.
In the role, he was responsible for driving business growth in India and expanding the company's agency partner network.
Before taking charge of the India business, Nambiar served as X Business Head and Agency Partnerships Lead from September 2023 to September 2025. He managed the platform's business across western and southern India, while also overseeing agency partnerships, as per his LinkedIn profile.
Between March 2022 and August 2023, he worked as Twitter Client Partner Lead (Region Lead) for the West and South markets. As part of Httpool's Twitter India Catalyst Team, he led advertising and digital sales across sectors such as media and entertainment, fintech, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), technology and original equipment manufacturers.
He had earlier worked as Senior Client Partner – Twitter at Httpool from February 2020 to January 2022, handling advertising monetisation for clients in western India.
Before joining Httpool, Nambiar spent more than five years at Sony Pictures Networks India. He joined the company as Assistant Manager – Ad Sales in September 2014 and was promoted to Manager in April 2017. He remained with the broadcaster until February 2020.
His responsibilities included airtime sales, advertising inventory management, deal execution and client partnerships.
Nambiar began his career at The Walt Disney Company, where he worked as a Sales Executive from October 2011 to September 2014. He handled advertising sales to corporate clients for Star Plus, as per his LinkedIn profile.
Nambiar holds an MBA in International Business and Marketing from Amity University, where he studied from 2009 to 2011.
He completed his Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing from Symbiosis International University between 2006 and 2009.