Who is Arun Srinivas? Meta Platforms promotes marketing veteran to India Head role effective 1 July

The US-based social media platform Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, on Monday, 16 June 2025, announced that the big tech firm has appointed marketing veteran Arun Srinivas as the head of the company's India operations.

“Srinivas will focus on bringing the organisation’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India,” said the company.

Arun Srinivas will replace Sandhya Devanathan as the India Head of Meta, effective 1 July 2025. This comes as the company announced that Devanathan will be taking an ‘expanded role’ of overseeing both India and South Asia.

According to the official release, Srinivas will still report to Devanathan after taking over his new role in the company.

Who is Arun Srinivas? Arun Srinivas is an industry veteran who is currently working with Meta as their Director and Head of Ads Business in India. According to the official's LinkedIn profile, Srinivas has served in the company for more than four years and ten months after starting out in September 2020.

“He has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners, focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging,” said Meta in its official release on Monday.

Before heading Meta's India ads business, Srinivas was the Director and Head of Meta's Global Business Group from September 2020 to September 2022.

Prior to joining the big tech company, Arun Srinivas had decades of experience working in the industry for many major firms. The soon-to-be Meta India head started his career as a Product Manager at the shoe company Reebok in 1996.

After working there for over five years, Srinivas joined Unilever as a Branch Sales Manager and stayed in the company for more than 15 years, until he became the Vice President of Foods South Asia.

In 2017, Arun Srinivas left Unilever and joined a Bengaluru-based company called WestBridge Capital Partners as an Operating Advisor for a two and a half year stint.

In 2019, he joined Ola as their Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Global CMO, and stayed in the company and later joined Meta in 2020.

Arun Srinivas' Education According to Arun Srinivas' LinkedIn platform, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Madras in 1993. And further finished a PGDM in Marketing from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta in 1996.

He also did a course in Executive Education in Strategic Customer Management in 2007 from the US-based Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management.