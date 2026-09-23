Who is Arvind Subramanian? Axis Bank appoints IIT and IIM alumnus as additional independent director for four years

Axis Bank on Wednesday said its Board of Directors has appointed Arvind Subramanian, 53, as an additional independent director for a four-year term, subject to approval from the bank’s shareholders, according to an exchange filing.

His tenure will run until September 22, 2030, it added.

The bank noted that, under Section 149(13) of the Companies Act, 2013, Subramanian will not be required to retire by rotation during his tenure as an independent director.

Who is Arvind Subramanian? Arvind Subramanian brings more than 30 years of professional experience in strategy, business leadership and organisational growth. He is currently the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Iron Mountain India Pvt. Ltd., where he heads the company’s operations in India while also overseeing Enterprise Strategy and Incubation globally.

Over the course of his career, he has worked across sectors including business services, technology, industrials, consumer businesses and real estate, developing expertise in helping organisations navigate disruption, unlock growth and build long-term competitive strength.

Before joining Iron Mountain, Subramanian spent nearly 15 years at Boston Consulting Group. During his tenure, he worked on corporate strategy, digital transformation, growth strategies, organisational restructuring and large-scale transformation initiatives across industries.

Subramanian also served as Managing Director and Partner, leading BCG’s Technology, Media & Telecommunications practice in India. He previously served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited, a publicly listed company belonging to the Mahindra Group.

He holds a B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from IIT Madras and completed his postgraduate management studies at IIM Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank also clarified that Arvind Subramanian has no familial relationship with any of the bank’s other directors.

Axis Bank stock performance Axis Bank shares have remained largely subdued since the start of the calendar year. The stock has gained 6.6% over the past year, while its three-year return stands at around 22.6%.

The private sector lender currently has a market capitalisation of ₹3,87,910.27 crore on the NSE and is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.9 times.

Axis Bank bets on AI for growth Meanwhile, Axis Bank Ltd. expects its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to support business expansion without requiring a similar increase in its workforce, pointing to a potential slowdown in hiring at the country’s third-largest private-sector lender.

“We hope that, at least initially, there is no need to keep increasing the headcount at the same pace as before,” Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry said in an interview with Bloomberg Television earlier this month.