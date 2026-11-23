Baba Kalyani, one of India's best-known industrialists and the chairman of Bharat Forge, is at the centre of a high-profile family inheritance dispute involving ancestral assets estimated to be worth more than ₹1 lakh crore. The legal battle pits Kalyani against his sister, Sugandha Hiremath, over claims relating to a 1994 family arrangement and the distribution of ancestral wealth.

The dispute took a fresh turn on November 23, 2026, when the Supreme Court was informed that mediation led by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao had failed to produce a settlement. The court has now asked the parties to explore appointing a sole arbitrator to adjudicate the disputes and scheduled the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The case has brought renewed attention to the Kalyani family, its business empire and the industrialist who helped build Bharat Forge into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Who is Baba Kalyani?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Baba Kalyani? ⌵ Baba Kalyani is an Indian industrialist and the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, the flagship company of the Pune-based Kalyani Group. He is the brother of Sugandha Hiremath, who is a claimant in the family inheritance dispute. 2 What is the Kalyani family inheritance dispute about? ⌵ The dispute concerns the distribution of ancestral family assets estimated at more than ₹1 lakh crore. It centres on Sugandha Hiremath’s claim that a 1994 family arrangement provided for the redistribution of assets, which Baba Kalyani disputes. 3 What does Sugandha Hiremath claim in the dispute? ⌵ Hiremath has sought enforcement of the alleged 1994 family arrangement. Her claims include the redistribution of family assets, including an approximately 34% stake in Hikal Ltd held by entities controlled by Baba Kalyani. 4 What happens after mediation failed in the Kalyani family dispute? ⌵ The Supreme Court has asked the parties to explore appointing a sole arbitrator to adjudicate the disputes. It has not confirmed that arbitration will proceed, and the matter is scheduled for a further hearing. 5 How is arbitration different from mediation in the Kalyani family dispute? ⌵ In mediation, a neutral mediator helps the parties try to reach a settlement but does not decide the dispute. In arbitration, a neutral arbitrator hears both sides and issues a decision, generally binding on the parties.

Baba Kalyani is an Indian billionaire industrialist and the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, the flagship company of the Pune-based Kalyani Group.

Born on January 7, 1949, Kalyani is the elder son of industrialist Neelkanth Rao Kalyani and Sulochana Kalyani. He is also the brother of Gaurishankar Kalyani and Sugandha Hiremath, who is one of the principal parties in the ongoing inheritance dispute.

Over the decades, Kalyani has played a central role in expanding the family business from an Indian engineering and manufacturing enterprise into a major global supplier of automotive and industrial components, with growing interests in defence manufacturing.

Bharat Forge, the group's flagship company, is among the world's leading forging manufacturers and supplies components to the automotive, aerospace, defence, energy and industrial sectors.

Early life and education Baba Kalyani was born on January 7, 1949, to Neelkanth Rao Kalyani and Sulochana Kalyani in a Pune-based industrial family. His father founded the Kalyani Group, which went on to become a major player in India's engineering and manufacturing sector.

Kalyani completed his schooling at Rashtriya Military School in Belgaum and Dr (Mrs) Erin N Nagarvala School in Pune. He subsequently graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1970.

He later pursued a master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

How Baba Kalyani built the Bharat Forge empire Kalyani joined Bharat Forge in 1972 and went on to play a key role in expanding the company into an international manufacturing business.

Bharat Forge, incorporated on June 19, 1961, is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group. It manufactures forged and machined components for several industries, including automobiles, aerospace, defence, energy and construction.

Under Kalyani's leadership, the company expanded its global footprint through acquisitions, partnerships and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. It also diversified into emerging sectors such as renewable energy and defence.

Also Read | Kalyani family dispute: SC suggests arbitration after mediation fails

Awards and recognition Kalyani's contributions to Indian industry have earned him several national and international honours.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contribution to trade and industry. Other recognitions include the Global Economy Prize in 2009, Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award for manufacturing in 2005, and Business Standard's CEO of the Year award in 2004.

He also received Germany's Cross of the Order of Merit in 2012 and Sweden's Commander First Class of the Royal Order of the Polar Star for his contribution to business and trade relations.

What is the ₹ 1 lakh crore Kalyani family wealth dispute? The inheritance dispute involves ancestral assets of the Kalyani family estimated to be worth more than ₹1 lakh crore. It has primarily brought Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath into a legal battle over the interpretation and implementation of an alleged family arrangement dating back to 1994.

Sugandha Hiremath approached the Bombay High Court in 2023, seeking enforcement of the alleged arrangement involving Baba Kalyani and their late father, Neelkanth Rao Kalyani.

At the centre of her claim is the alleged redistribution of family assets, including the transfer of approximately 34% of Hikal Ltd held by entities controlled by Baba Kalyani.

Baba Kalyani has disputed the claims, questioning the enforceability and interpretation of the alleged family arrangement.

The dispute has subsequently widened to include claims concerning the family's Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets, properties and holdings in group companies.

The litigation involves multiple proceedings and different branches of the family, making it a complex dispute over the distribution of the family's ancestral wealth.

Supreme Court mediation fails: What happens next? The Supreme Court had appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao as the sole mediator on July 13, 2026, to explore an amicable settlement between the family members.

The court had urged senior lawyers representing Baba Kalyani and Sugandha Hiremath to make a fresh attempt at resolving the dispute outside the courtroom.

However, on November 23, Justice Rao informed a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that mediation had failed.

Following this, the bench asked the parties to explore the possibility of appointing a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all the disputes.

The court also indicated that it could suggest names of arbitrators acceptable to both sides. It scheduled the matter for hearing after two weeks, giving the lawyers time to seek instructions from their respective clients.