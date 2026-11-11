Who is Bahram Vakil? Tata Investment Corporation appoints new chairman as Noel Tata retires from position

Tata Investment Corporation is set for a leadership change, with veteran lawyer and AZB & Partners co-founder Bahram Vakil taking over as chairman after Noel Tata steps down from the position on Wednesday, November 11.

Tata will assume the honorary position of chairman emeritus from Thursday, November 12, while Vakil's appointment as chairman will also take effect on the same date, according to a stock exchange filing.

The leadership transition marks a change at the helm of the Tata Group's investment company. Vakil, who has been associated with Tata Investment Corporation as its vice-chairman since March this year, brings extensive experience in corporate restructuring, insolvency, infrastructure and project finance to the board.

The changes come in line with the Tata Group's governance framework governing board composition and the retirement of directors.

Who is Bahram Vakil? Bahram N Vakil is one of the founding partners of AZB & Partners and a senior lawyer specialising in restructuring, insolvency, infrastructure and project finance.

Also Read | Tata Power approves ₹11,871 crore pumped storage project in Maharashtra

Vakil holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Bombay, obtained in 1982, and an LLM from Columbia University, New York, which he completed in 1983. He is also a member of the New York State Bar and qualified as a solicitor in India in 1986, according to his professional profile.

He is recognised among India's prominent legal professionals in these fields and has received international recognition for his work on complex financial and corporate matters.

According to his profile on AZB & Partners', Vakil has advised on matters involving banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and insolvency. His practice also covers sectors such as energy, infrastructure and microfinance.

International legal publications have recognised his expertise in restructuring and project finance. The World's Leading Lawyers for Business has described him as a lawyer valued by clients for his practical advice, while Chambers & Partners Global has highlighted his negotiation skills and ability to help parties understand each other's perspectives.

Also Read | Three workers die at Tata iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu's Hosur

Apart from his legal practice, Vakil has been involved in several government-appointed committees and industry bodies dealing with insolvency reforms, financial regulation and investment policy.

He has been a member of the Insolvency Law Amendment Committee constituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to recommend changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). He was also part of the Dr TK Viswanathan Committee on Bankruptcy Law Reforms, which was constituted by the Finance Ministry in 2015 to draft the IBC.

His other professional engagements include membership of the Reserve Bank of India's Task Force on the Development of a Secondary Market for Corporate Loans, the Insolvency Law Academy's Thought Committee on Bank Insolvency and an expert committee examining reforms in arbitration law.