Flipkart's Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), Balaji Thiagarajan, will serve as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Walmart-owned company after Kalyan Krishnamurthy stepped down from the post, the e-commerce giant announced on Tuesday, November 25.

Flipkart Group said, according to Reuters, that CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy would step down after more than 11 years at the firm.

Also Read | Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy set to exit after 11 years

Krishnamurthy led the company through its acquisition by retail giant Walmart and years of stop-and-start preparations for a long-awaited initial public offering.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart’s interim CEO? ⌵ Balaji Thiagarajan is Flipkart’s chief product and technology officer. He will lead the company on an interim basis after Kalyan Krishnamurthy stepped down as CEO. 2 What is Balaji Thiagarajan’s professional background? ⌵ Thiagarajan has held technology roles at Microsoft, Google, Yahoo and Uber, and served as chief technology officer at LendingClub.com. He also founded Kasu.ai, an AI strategy and deployment enterprise. 3 What did Balaji Thiagarajan study? ⌵ He earned a BE in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Pune and an MS in Computer Science from Syracuse University. He also completed an MBA in Finance and Operations at the Wharton School. 4 Why is Balaji Thiagarajan leading Flipkart? ⌵ Thiagarajan was appointed to lead Flipkart temporarily after CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy stepped down. The company said it would announce a successor in the coming weeks. 5 How long will Balaji Thiagarajan serve as Flipkart’s interim CEO? ⌵ Flipkart has not specified how long he will hold the interim role. The company said it expects to announce a successor in the coming weeks.

The company will announce a successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan will lead the organisation in the interim, the company said.

Who is Balaji Thiagarajan? Thiagarajan is currently the chief product and technology officer at Flipkart. He will take over as the interim CEO of the company soon.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Thiagarajan founded 'Kasu.ai' - an AI strategy development and deployment enterprise virtual assistant in financial services.

He was also an advisory board member at Tetrate. Thiagarajan served as the Chief Technology Officer at LendingClub.com.

Also Read | Who is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? Meet Flipkart CEO stepping down after a decade

He also has experience working with tech giants Google and Microsoft. Between 1998 and 2007, Thiagarajan held the position of Senior Director, Engineering, Consumer Internet Systems - Windows Live at Microsoft.

He was Vice President, Software Engineering, at Google between 2011 and 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also worked at Yahoo and Uber. At Uber, he served as Principal Engineer, Core Transportation Platform Services.

Balaji Thiagarajan's education Balaji Thiagarajan earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics from the University of Pune.

He later pursued a certificate course at Stanford University and went on to study an MS in Computer Science at Syracuse University. He completed an MBA in Finance and Operations from the Wharton School.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy exits Flipkart E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that Kalyan Krishnamurthy is concluding his tenure as CEO after more than 11 years with the company.

Flipkart said the business grew more than five-fold under Krishnamurthy's leadership, strengthening its position as one of India's leading e-commerce companies.

It said The Big Billion Days became "synonymous with India's festive shopping season" during his tenure and that Flipkart pioneered several innovations and expanded its reach across the country

"Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to his next adventure," said Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International.

Meanwhile, Krishnamurthy said he was proud of the scale of the business built but "equally proud of how we have built it".

"Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart's growth. Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. I'm grateful to the colleagues, sellers and partners who have been part of this journey. Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success," Krishnamurthy said.

According to Fortune, Krishnamurthy first joined Flipkart in May 2013 as its interim sales and finance head. He left in November 2014 to join investment firm Tiger Global Management and returned to Flipkart in June 2016 as head of its Category Design Organisation. He was appointed CEO in January 2017.

Flipkart Group is one of India's biggest e-commerce platforms and has a registered user base of more than 500 million.