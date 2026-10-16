Who is Bela Bajaria, and why has Netflix fired its powerful content chief?

Netflix’s shock decision to fire Bela Bajaria, its chief content officer, has raised questions about whether the streaming giant is looking for a scapegoat as it struggles to accelerate growth. Bajaria, who spent nearly a decade at the company, was instrumental in expanding its global presence, investing in local-language productions and bringing live sports and entertainment to the platform.

Her departure comes days before Netflix reports its third-quarter earnings, following slower audience engagement, a sharp decline in its stock and layoffs affecting around 1,000 employees. The company has appointed veteran entertainment executive Peter Rice as her replacement.

Who is Bela Bajaria? Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 after a career spanning CBS and NBCUniversal, where she eventually became head of Universal Television. She was elevated to chief content officer in January 2023, taking charge of Netflix’s global content strategy across films and television.

Her biggest contribution was helping Netflix move beyond its original focus on English-language programming and build a global entertainment business. During her tenure, the company opened almost two dozen international offices and invested in local-language productions.

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Bajaria also helped push Netflix into live entertainment. She was involved in licensing deals with WWE and the NFL, which have become significant draws for subscribers to the platform’s ad-supported tier.

Her influence extended beyond programming decisions to relationships with talent across the entertainment industry. WME co-chair Richard Weitz described her impact as “transformational”.

“In her decade at Netflix, Bela’s impact has been undeniable — from attracting new talent, bringing live sports, concerts and events to driving the company’s global expansion and push into new areas of entertainment,” Weitz told Variety.

Why has Netflix fired Bela Bajaria? Netflix has not publicly disclosed a specific reason for Bajaria’s removal. However, industry sources cited by Variety believe the decision reflects growing pressure on the company to deliver stronger growth, with content becoming the focus of the blame.

One industry source described her as a “scapegoat”, arguing that the company’s problems extend beyond its programming.

“People always blame the content,” the source said. “But you don’t lay off 1,000 people unless there’s a big problem with the business model.”

Netflix’s user engagement grew just 2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. At a recent industry event, co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged the slowdown, saying: “Yes, overall, we’re not growing as fast as I want us to, and we’re working on making that move faster.”

The company’s performance at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards may also have added to the pressure. Netflix won just 16 awards, down from 30 in 2025 and its lowest total since 2016. It has also struggled to deliver a recent culture-defining hit comparable to Stranger Things, despite producing popular titles such as His & Hers and Bridgerton.

However, some industry observers argue that engagement is not the core problem. One source told Variety: “The problem isn’t engagement. It’s that the only lever to pull for revenue growth is raising the subscriber price. How’s that Bela’s problem? Where’s the CFO and the CEO?”

What happens next? Rice, who previously held senior positions at Disney, Fox and Fox Searchlight, will take charge of Netflix’s film and television operations. His experience across both businesses makes him a natural fit for the role, but he inherits a team unsettled by the recent layoffs.

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Bajaria’s exit also echoes Netflix’s 2020 removal of Cindy Holland, the executive who oversaw early flagship hits before Bajaria took charge of a broader global content operation.