FMCG major Marico Ltd has imposed a penalty of ₹three lakh on its Independent Director and Tata veteran Bhaskar Bhat for violating the company's insider trading rules. The action was taken after Vrunda Bhaskar, spouse of Bhaskar Bhat, purchased 200 equity shares on November 8, 2026, for a trade value of ₹1.79 lakh during the prohibited period, Marico said in a regulatory filing on Saturday evening.
The company informed its Audit Committee about the transaction, which noted, based on submissions made by Bhat, that the lapse was "inadvertent" and there was no intention to violate the company's insider trading rules or SEBI's Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015.
"Mr Bhaskar Bhat also informed that his spouse was unaware of the Prohibited Period and not in possession of any Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) at the time of the trade," it said.
The company said although the prohibited period was in force until November 11, 2026, the relevant UPSI had already been disseminated to stock exchanges and made publicly available on November 6, 2026.
"After considering the facts and submissions, the Audit Committee has levied a penalty of ₹3 lakh on Mr Bhaskar Bhat towards the aforesaid violation," it said.
The penalty amount has been remitted to the SEBI Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF), while the requisite reporting is being made to stock exchanges in accordance with the SEBI PIT Regulations, the filing said.
72-year-old Bhatt, a veteran Tata Group executive, was appointed as an Independent Director on Marico on October 1, 2025. Bhat, a B.Tech graduate in mechanical engineering from IIT Madras, has a long association with the Tata Group, where he joined the Tata Watch Project in 1983, which grew into Titan.
Rising through the ranks, Bhat who led the turnaround of Titan, expanding the brand beyond watches into jewelry, eyewear and more serves as its Managing Director from April 2002 till his retirement in September 2019.
He was inducted into the board of Tata Sons in November 2017 and has also been associated with several Tata Group companies. In November 2025, he was appointed a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for a three-year term.
Apart from Marico, Bhatt serves as an independent director and board member across several companies, including Kansai Nerolac Paints, Metro Brands, Lucas TVS, and Orange County Resorts & Hotels.
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