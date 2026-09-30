Who is Casey Bloys? HBO boss to lead Paramount streaming after $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger

As Paramount Skydance Corp finalises its monumental $110 billion acquisition of HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, a major executive realignment is taking shape.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, current HBO head Casey Bloys is set to take the reins of Paramount’s entire streaming operation. The leadership shakeup follows the departure of Paramount Skydance streaming chief Cindy Holland.

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“As David readies for the next phase of his vision, we’ve discussed my role and the future of the combined businesses,” Holland wrote in an internal memo to her colleagues, as reported by Bloomberg. “David is optimising for HBO stability as we move into this next chapter, and I fully support that.”

Cindy Holland's tenure at Paramount Skydance Corp Under her tenure, Holland said, the company’s Paramount grew its subscriber base, built a pipeline that includes more than 40 new and returning TV series, and saw the Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch become the biggest original series to debut on the streaming service.

Beyond original programming, Paramount aggressively expanded its live sports portfolio, securing lucrative deals with the UFC and Zuffa Boxing, as well as expanded broadcast rights for the WNBA. Her strategy also encompassed efforts to revitalise Pluto TV, the company’s free, ad-supported streaming service.

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Prior to her move to Paramount, Holland had served as vice president for original content at Netflix Inc and advised Paramount Chief Executive Officer David Ellison at Skydance.

“Cindy has been a trusted partner to me and so many others,” Ellison said in a statement. “And I couldn’t be more grateful for her leadership, her relentless drive and everything she’s done for our company.”

However, her tenure was a mix of strategic wins and creative losses. While she successfully forged relationships with major talent—such as the Duffer brothers, creators of Netflix’s global hit Stranger Things—Paramount also suffered a massive blow when Taylor Sheridan, the prolific creator behind smash hits like Yellowstone, Tulsa King and Landman, announced his departure for Comcast Corp’s Universal.

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Who is Casey Bloys? Casey Bloys is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBO and Max Content at Warner Bros. Discovery.

He will take over Paramount’s streaming operations after the company completes its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The move is one of many personnel changes expected as Ellison merges the two entertainment giants.

Bloys joined HBO in 2004 as the director of development for HBO Independent Productions. He was named vice president of HBO Entertainment in 2006 and senior vice president in 2009. He became the president of HBO programming in May 2016.

In August 2020, he assumed responsibility for original content at HBO Max, including overseeing all HBO Original and Max Original series, documentaries, and specials.

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In April 2022, Bloys’ purview expanded to include the Magnolia Network. In May 2023, with the launch of the new Max platform, Bloys continues to oversee HBO and Max Originals.

“Under his leadership, Bloys’ compelling slate of groundbreaking original programming has continued to breakthrough. In 2022, his programming received 38 Emmy Awards across 13 titles, more than any network or streaming platform; it was also the most nominated with 140 nods, besting HBO’s previous record of 137 nominations in 2019,” Warner Bros Discovery wrote on their website.

Bloys started his career as an assistant in the Current and Development departments at CBS. He subsequently worked in television advertising in New York and secured a marketing job at Paramount before moving to Los Angeles.

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Prior to his time at HBO, he served as the director of development for Wass-Stein Productions from 2000 to 2004.

Bloys has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northwestern University. In 2023, he was appointed to serve on the Television Academy's executive committee.

(With Bloomberg inputs)