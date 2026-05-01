Who is Chirayu Rana? Man behind sexual abuse allegations against JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini—what new reports reveal

The former employee of JPMorgan Chase who filed a lawsuit against senior executive Lorna Hajdini has now been identified as Chirayu Rana, according to a report by The New York Post.

The complaint, initially submitted anonymously under the pseudonym “John Doe,” alleged sexual abuse, racial harassment, and workplace intimidation. However, recent reports, citing multiple sources, pointed that an internal probe by JPMorgan found no evidence to substantiate these claims.

Who is Chirayu Rana? As per Post, 35-year-old Rana, now a principal at investment firm Bregal Sagemount ,a New York-based firm led by Goldman Sachs alum Gene Yoon that invests in software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and financial services.

The Post further reported that Rana did not work under Hajdini. Instead, both were peers on the leveraged finance team, which handles major corporate deals such as acquisitions, mergers, and buyouts.

Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, while Rana was supervised by another managing director, Jon Wolter. This indicates she would never had the power to persued him.

A former basketball player and Rutgers graduate, Rana was “socially awkward” but someone who “met the requirements” to remain at the bank, one colleague said

Rana earlier worked at Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, TCG Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and The Carlyle Group before he joined JPMorgan.

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What were the key charges against Hajdini? Rana, under the pseudonym John Doe, said in the suit that the 37-year-old executive director of turned him into her “sex slave” by drugging him with Rohypnol and Viagra and threatening to slash his bonus if he did not comply.

It also alleged that an executive director on JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team showed up unannounced at Rana’s apartment and coerced him into sex.

Daily Mail first reported the story on Wednesday evening, citing explicit details from a court filing that has since been withdrawn for “corrections.”

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What Lorna Hajdini said? Hajdini lawyers in a statement told Post: “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”