Who is CJ Desai? MongoDB CEO set to join Meta Enterprise Platform for businesses; will report directly to Zuckerberg

Chirantan Desai, aka CJ Desai, President and CEO of database company MongoDB Inc. has stepped down, effective immediately, to join Meta Platforms, where he will report directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to release from both companies.

MongoDB's board is looking for Desai's replacement and has for now brought back Dev Ittycheria as interim president and CEO, the company release on Monday, 28 September stated. He has previously filled both roles for 11 years from 2014 to 2025, it added.

‘Business is strong’, says MongoDB Shares of MongoDB plunged between 17% before markets opened in New York, as per a CNBC report.

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Tom Killalea, chairman of the MongoDB board in the statement assured “business is strong, and there is no better person (Ittycheria) to take on the role. He knows this company deeply, has remained an involved and active executive board member over the past year, and will step in immediately to ensure a seamless transition.”

The company said in the statement that it “remains confident” in its business outlook and reaffirmed its guidance for Q3FY27 that it provided earlier this month.

CJ Desai joining Meta Platforms: What we know Desai is joining Meta as its chief enterprise platform officer and will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He will lead the tech giant's new Meta Enterprise Platform for businesses, a release from Meta stated.

Focus will initially be on bringing Meta's “full technology stack, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and more to businesses and developers to help them grow”, Meta's release added.

Who is CJ Desai? Meta's new chief enterprise platform officer The CNBC report noted that Desai held his executive role at MongoDB for less than a year after taking over from Ittycheria in November 2025, who had served as CEO and President of the company for 11 years.

Desai previously served as president of product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including as President and COO. His LinkedIn shows he has an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

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His move to Meta comes amid the Silicon Valley giant's big bets on artificial intelligence (AI) and investor expectation of high returns on billions spent on AI infrastructure, the CNBC report added.

“Over the coming years, AI will fundamentally redefine how organizations of all sizes innovate, grow, serve customers, and run business operations. Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on turning its AI stack into products and services that companies can deploy for their own businesses. As with Muse, security and privacy are built into Meta’s enterprise products from the outset. Our goal is to make Meta the place enterprises come to scale their businesses. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to working with our customers along this journey,” Desai said in the statement.