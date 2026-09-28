Who is CJ Desai? MongoDB CEO set to join Meta Enterprise Platform for businesses; will report directly to Zuckerberg

Chirantan Desai, aka CJ Desai, President and CEO of database company MongoDB Inc, has stepped down, effective immediately, to join Meta Platforms, where he will report directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to a release from both companies.

MongoDB's board is looking for Desai's replacement and has, for now, brought back Dev Ittycheria as interim president and CEO, the company release on Monday, 28 September stated. He has previously filled both roles for 11 years from 2014 to 2025, it added.

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Business is strong, says MongoDB Shares of MongoDB plunged 17% before markets opened in New York, as per a CNBC report.

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Tom Killalea, chairman of the MongoDB board, in the statement assured that “business is strong, and there is no better person (Ittycheria) to take on the role. He knows this company deeply, has remained an involved and active executive board member over the past year, and will step in immediately to ensure a seamless transition.”

The company said in the statement that it “remains confident” in its business outlook and reaffirmed its guidance for Q3FY27 that it provided earlier this month.

CJ Desai joining Meta Platforms: What we know Desai is joining Meta as its chief enterprise platform officer and will report directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He will lead the tech giant's new Meta Enterprise Platform for businesses, a release from Meta stated.

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Focus will initially be on bringing Meta's “full technology stack, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and more to businesses and developers to help them grow”, Meta's release added.

Who is CJ Desai? Meta's new chief enterprise platform officer The CNBC report noted that Desai held his executive role at MongoDB for less than a year after taking over from Ittycheria in November 2025, who had served as CEO and President of the company for 11 years.

Desai previously served as president of product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including as President and COO. His LinkedIn shows he has an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

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His move to Meta comes amid the Silicon Valley giant's big bets on artificial intelligence (AI) and investor expectation of high returns on billions spent on AI infrastructure, the CNBC report added.

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“Over the coming years, AI will fundamentally redefine how organizations of all sizes innovate, grow, serve customers, and run business operations. Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on turning its AI stack into products and services that companies can deploy for their own businesses. As with Muse, security and privacy are built into Meta’s enterprise products from the outset. Our goal is to make Meta the place enterprises come to scale their businesses. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to working with our customers along this journey,” Desai said in the statement.

Last week, Meta announced it is moving into the AI agent market with Muse personal AI assistant. The product saw large demand and overtook OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the leading free iOS app.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn