Who is Daksh Gupta, the 23-year-old AI startup CEO, and what is his viral ‘9-9-6’ rule?

Daksh Gupta, the Indian-origin CEO based in the US, faced criticism in 2024 for supporting a 14-hour workday. Despite the backlash, he remains firm in his stance, asserting that most Silicon Valley tech workers prefer working 12 hours daily, six days a week, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard.

Who is Daksh Gupta? Gupta is the co-founder and CEO of Greptile, an AI startup based in San Francisco. He earned his bachelor’s in Computer Science from the esteemed Georgia Institute of Technology in 2019. He has also interned at Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has been developing Greptile since 2023.

What is Daksh Gupta's 9-9-6 rule? Gupta's 9-9-6 lifestyle includes a strict work schedule of 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, and emphasises physical fitness, early marriage, sleep tracking, and a diet of steak and eggs.

“The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs,” Gupta told the publication.

Thoughts on work-life balance Gupta does not support work-life balance and has openly expressed this view. Last week, he announced several job openings at his San Francisco startup. While making it clear that staff are expected to work 12–14 hours daily, Gupta also emphasised the pay packages and benefits on offer.

“Recently I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life-balance, typical workdays start at 9 am and end at 11 pm, often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays,” Gupta wrote on X in 2024.

Speaking about the notion of work-life balance at Greptile, Gupta told MintGenie in November 2024, “In the first interview while hiring for Greptile, I told candidates very clearly that if they are looking for a work-life balance, then this (Greptile) is not the right place. Some youngsters consciously look for jobs where they can feel pressured into developing something meaningful.”

