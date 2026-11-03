Who is Dan Driscoll? OpenAI hires ex-US Army Secretary and Trump's 'drone guy' to lead national security AI push

OpenAI has appointed former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as its senior counsellor for national security modernisation, as the artificial intelligence company looks to expand the use of advanced AI in defence and cybersecurity.

The company announced the appointment on Monday, creating a new role in which Driscoll will advise OpenAI's leadership and its public- and private-sector partners on deploying AI to strengthen national security and cyber resilience.

According to OpenAI, Driscoll will work with governments, industry, academic institutions and US allies to identify practical applications of AI in national security.

Driscoll will also help the company's teams understand the operational requirements of security institutions worldwide.

The youngest-ever army secretary, 39-year-old Dan Driscoll, was often referred to as President Donald Trump's 'drone guy' for his embrace of emerging battlefield technologies. An Iraq war veteran, tech investor and former adviser to Vice President JD Vance, Driscoll was nominated by Trump in 2024. The president called him “a disruptor and change agent”. Driscoll resigned in September.

Who is Dan Driscoll? Dan Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the US Army, overseeing the service's operations, modernisation and resources.

His responsibilities extended to nearly one million active-duty, National Guard and Reserve soldiers, along with more than 265,000 civilian employees, OpenAI said.

During his tenure, Driscoll focused on accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies, reforming military procurement processes and modernising the US Army.

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He has also served as acting director of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), adding to his experience in government and national security institutions.

Driscoll's appointment comes as OpenAI seeks to strengthen its engagement with defence establishments and explore how advanced AI systems can be integrated into national security operations.

In his new role, Driscoll will advise public- and private-sector partners on policy and strategic changes that could accelerate the adoption of AI in national security.

Driscoll said military personnel needed better tools to respond to rapidly evolving national security challenges.

"The people who serve deserve the very best tools we can put in their hands," he said.

He added that AI could help military personnel reduce administrative workloads, process larger volumes of information and ensure that relevant information reaches the right people more quickly.

Driscoll said he was joining OpenAI to help the US and its allies adopt the technology responsibly.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the US had an opportunity to work with other countries to expand the adoption of what he described as "democratic AI" and strengthen American leadership in the field.

Driscoll's appointment also builds on OpenAI's Daybreak programme, an initiative through which the company is working with allies and partners to strengthen cybersecurity and protect essential services.

The programme focuses on helping organisations identify and address software vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them.

This includes efforts to improve cyber resilience among critical infrastructure providers and institutions that could face growing digital threats.