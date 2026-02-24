Who is Dario Amodei? Did you know Anthropic CEO was a former OpenAI employee?

Anthropic has been making news over the past few weeks, thanks to its Claude AI model. The company recently launched Claude Code, an AI-powered agentic coding tool that helps coders build features, fix bugs, and automate development tasks. The launch of Claude Code has created ripples across the world, with its latest updates sinking tech stocks amid investor jitters.

But who is behind all this?

Dario Amodei, the CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, can be credited with the companies meteoric rise and placing itself as a top contender in the AI race.

Here is everything you need to know about Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Who is Dario Amodei? Dario Amodei is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Anthropic, the company behind large language model series Claude. He is an American artificial intelligence researcher and entrepreneur.

As Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei often writes and shares his opinion on the benefits and risks of AI. In a few occasions, he has said that AI will cause “unusually painful” disruption in the job market. “Humanity is about to be handed almost unimaginable power, and it is deeply unclear whether our social, political, and technological systems possess the maturity to wield it,” Amodei wrote in a recent essay.

According to Forbes, his net worth is around $7 billion.

Born in San Francisco, 1983-born Dario Amodei is the son of a Italian-American leather craftsman father. His mother was a project manager of libraries.

Dario Amodei education and career Dario Amodei graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco, following which he joined Caltech to pursue his undergraduate studies.

He then moved to Stanford University, where he received his undergraduate degree in physics. He also has a PhD in biophysics from Princeton University and was a postdoctoral scholar at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Amodei started his career as a part time Software Developer at Skyline Targeted Proteomics Environment. He then joined Chinese company Baidu, following which he began working at Google as a senior research scientist at the Google Brain team.

As a deep learning researcher at Google, Amodei worked to extend the capabilities of neural networks. He has also worked on the safety and reliability of AI systems at the company.

Dario Amodei's stint at OpenAI Before OpenAI and Anthropic became rival companies, Dario Amodei worked at the ChatGPT maker's office where he joined as a team lead for AI safety in 2016.

Amodei served as Vice President of Research at OpenAI, where he led the development of large language models like GPT-2 and GPT-3. He is also the co-inventor of reinforcement learning from human feedback.

In 2021, Dario and his sister, Daniela, founded Anthropic along with other former senior members of OpenAI. He was one of the OpenAI executives who left the companies due to directional differences.

Since he left the startup, Dario Amodei and his former boss Sam Altman, who is the CEO at OpenAI, have been tied in a cold war. Most recently, the two refused to hold hands at the India AI Impact Summit, during a photo session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.