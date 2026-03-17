Who is David Zaslav? How much is he expected to take home from Warner Bros-Paramount deal?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav could earn in hundreds of millions on the sale of his company to Paramount Skydance.

The details of his possible payment were revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Warner Bros Discovery.

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The elements of this amount includes cash severance, stock awards and share awards as well as a huge reimbursement for taxes, according to the filing.

Paramount announced earlier this month that it had agreed to acquire Warner Bros Discovery in a $110 billion deal after Netflix walked away from its agreement with the owner of HBO Max. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter and will be backed by $54 billion of debt commitments, the companies said.

Also Read | What a Warner Bros-Paramount colossus would look like

The deal is still awaiting approval by some regulators and a vote by Warner Bros. stockholders.

Here is everything you need to know about David Zaslav and how much he is going to take home from the Warner Bros deal.

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Who is David Zaslav? A longtime media executive who frequently saw himself in the limelight while featuring in lists of the highest-paid executives in America, David Zaslav is the current CEO of Warner Bros Discovery.

Zaslav was the engineer of the 2022 merger between cable-TV programmer Discovery Inc. with AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia business.

At the time, he was also the CEO and president of Discovery — a role he held since 2006.

Born in New York City in 1960, David Zaslav earned a BS degree from Binghamton University, then graduated with honors from the Boston University School of Law with a JD in 1985.

Also Read | What a Warner Bros-Paramount colossus would look like

Zaslav worked as an attorney with the New York firm of LeBoeuf, Lamb, Leiby & MacRae following his graduation.

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After that, he joined NBCUniversal in 1989. As president of Cable and Domestic TV and New Media Distribution, Zaslav was instrumental in developing and launching CNBC and also played a role in the creation of MSNBC. During his tenure there, he also oversaw content distribution to all forms of TV, negotiated for cable and satellite carriage of NBCUniversal networks and forged media partnerships.

In 2006, David Zaslav became the CEO of Discovery, succeeding Judith McHale. During his tenure, he drove the company's growth, operational efficiency and its pivot to direct-to-consumer. It was under him Discovery got listed in 2008 and became a Fortune 500 company.

Also Read | Paramount submits higher offer to buy Warner Bros Discovery: Report

Under Zaslav's direction, Warner Bros. Discovery launched Max, a combined streaming offering that brought together the libraries of HBO Max and Discovery+.

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How much money will David Zaslav take home? According to a report by Bloomberg citing the filing, David Zaslav could make more than $667.2 million by selling his company to Paramount Skydance for $110 billion.

These payments have different components, including $34.2 million in cash severance, $115.8 million in vested stock awards and $517.2 million in share awards that will be implemented through the stock deal.

Apart from this, Zaslav could also take home a $335.4 million in reimbursement for taxes, the filing says. The reimbursement was calculated as of March 11 and decreases over time if the deal takes longer to close and more shares vest.

Key Takeaways Zaslav's compensation includes cash severance, stock awards, and significant tax reimbursements.

The deal's approval is pending regulatory scrutiny and stockholder votes.

Zaslav's career trajectory highlights the evolving media landscape and the financial stakes involved.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in