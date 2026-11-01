Who is Deepali Masirkar of ONGC? IPS, London School of Economics alumna, now Executive Director-Chief Security

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has appointed Deepali Masirkar, a 2008-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the Executive Director (Security). Masirkar assumed charge as Executive Director-Chief Security on October 28.
According to a report by PSU Watch, Masirkar had been deployed under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a director, but her tenure had to be curtailed following her appointment as ED (Security) at ONGC.
Masirkar's appointment comes after the superannuation of Sanjay Kumar Singh, who served as Executive Director until November 1, 2026, leaving the position vacant. Her tenure in the position will continue until May 3, 2029, or until further orders are issued by the government, whichever is earlier.
Masirkar is a 2008-batch IPS officer of the Nagaland cadre. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St Francis College, affiliated with Osmania University in Hyderabad, and an LLB degree from Mumbai University. She also holds a Master of Public Administration in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK.
Before her appointment to ONGC, Masirkar served as Director in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, where she was responsible for monitoring key government schemes focused on the development of tribal communities. Earlier, she served as Director at the Election Commission of India (ECI) from May 2022 to January 2025.
During her tenure at the ECI, she headed the Election Planning, Accessibility and Inclusion Division and oversaw the territorial divisions of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. She also played a key role in the conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Masirkar has held several senior positions during her career in the IPS, serving in Nagaland for over six years as Assistant Commandant, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG).
Between 2014 and 2019, she was on inter-cadre deputation to the Maharashtra Police, where she served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nagpur and Mumbai. Her responsibilities included overseeing law and order, crime prevention, economic offences and cybercrime.
According to the official ONGC website, Maharatna company ONGC is India's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, accounting for approximately 71% of the country's domestic oil and gas production. Crude oil extracted by ONGC serves as a key raw material for downstream companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL). These companies process crude oil to manufacture petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, kerosene, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).